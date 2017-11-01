Stop trying to make San Diego a tech city

× Expand Image via Shuttersock Tech bros

San Diego is a lot of things. A beer mecca. A border town. A biotech and life science leader.

However, this does not mean that we should strive to be something we’re not even when the idea of it, on the surface, sounds pretty great.

Take for example the county’s recent bid to house Amazon’s second headquarters (its main headquarters will remain in Seattle). It is estimated that the $5 billion facility would create 50,000 new jobs in the area. Cities like Chula Vista offered a $400 million incentive package and tax breaks, along with eight million square feet of property, to Amazon in hopes of landing the coveted headquarters.

Chula Vista in particular is a city that’s changing fast both in terms of demographics and population. The city’s plan to develop previously unincorporated areas like Otay Ranch, while flawed and environmentally dubious, is a step in the right direction when it comes to dealing with the countywide housing shortage.

But CNN got it right with its headline “The city Amazon picks for its second headquarters will change forever.” While the article points out the initial benefits and influx of jobs of the new HQ2 facility and campus, it also estimates that housing prices and cost of living would increase significantly. Apartment List, an apartment price aggregation site, released a forecast that stated that rents would jump two percent per year in addition to the normal market increases that already occur.

But there was another recent forecast that should interest anyone drooling over the prospect of HQ2 (this includes the County Board of Supervisors and the San Diego Regional Economic Development Corp.): According to the Case-Shiller Index, San Diego saw a 7.8 percent increase in housing prices over the past year, the third-highest increase in the nation. The only thing outpacing home prices is rent prices which reached a record of $1,875-a-month(!) according to MarketPointe Realty Advisors.

So who saw the highest increase in housing prices? Well, that would be Seattle, the headquarters of Amazon. Now, there’s no definitive study correlating or connecting the two, but there is evidence that since the company’s arrival in 1994, housing prices have risen more than anywhere else in the country. While that’s been great for markets and sellers, it’s taken a toll on renters and first-time buyers who would like to remain in the city they grew up in. The public transit system is understaffed and in desperate need of new vehicles. Much of the city’s skyline looks like a crane farm thanks to the constant building of new structures. Oh, and it also has another thing in common with San Diego: it’s in the middle of a homelessness crisis with the third-largest homeless population in the country.

And while the chances of San Diego County landing HQ2 aren’t the best (many tech insiders are speculating that the company wants to have an East Coast presence), this isn’t the first or last time the region will try to lure tech companies here, ostensibly offering them the farm in the form of prime real estate and tax incentives. While that’s great for anyone who lands one of those coveted jobs, the quality of living will go down for anyone who values what remains of San Diego’s smalltown charms.

And one need only look to the Bay Area, especially San Francisco, for evidence of tech’s influence on a region; dense traffic, increasingly unaffordable housing and a city that has all but lost its gritty, counter-culture charm. Oh, and let’s not even get started on all the tech bros. God, I hate those guys.

By all accounts, most high-level Amazon personnel won’t even be pulled from the lo - cal job market. They’ll be transplants. And while this all might sound like me going off on some kind of NIMBY tangent, don’t take it from me. Take it from Susan Fairo, who wrote the Seattle Times back in September in hopes of warning other cities.

“I hope that cities eager to lure Amazon’s second headquarters are ready for the Amazon fallout we’ve experienced in Seattle: skyrocketing housing costs that push residents out of the homebuying [sic] and rental markets; worsening traffic gridlock; an increased gap between the rich, middle class and poor; and the dulling of any unique local character that the city is desperately trying to retain.”

Given that most of us already can’t afford to live here, is this the type of city model that we should really envy?