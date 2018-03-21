Storage wars

× Expand Councilmember David Alvarez

A few weeks ago, I had a conversation with a colleague about how Mayor Faulconer has handled the issue of homelessness over the years. We agreed, for the most part, that there was entirely too much foot-dragging and inaction over the years, but we both felt that he’d turned a corner when it came to the issue. I think the only point that we disagreed about was how the mayor came to turn that corner. Personally, I believe that if it weren’t for the public health crisis surrounding the Hepatitis A outbreak, I’m not sure the city would have dealt with the homeless crisis at all.

But once the mayor did begin to address it, the city was in emergency mode. A plan had to be put together quickly, and it had to be something that would prevent the further spread of Hepatitis A. In the process, homeless citizens were displaced and spread out all over the city. Some neighborhoods complained that homeless were suddenly showing up in their neighborhoods, while other neighborhoods welcomed the fact that encampments were being forcibly moved and the streets were finally being cleaned.

The three temporary bridge shelters, approved by the City Council in November, have had mixed results, but they were always meant to be temporary, a bridge between homelessness and finding permanent housing. There are after all, no quick fixes when it comes to this issue, and the concept of temporariness has been emphasized over and over by city officials almost as if to say, don’t worry, this will all be over soon.

I admit that after the mayor’s State of the City address, I was all for the idea of a storage facility for homeless citizens. I still do support it. However, as this issue was going to press, the City Council was hearing public testimony from residents of Logan Heights, Sherman Heights and Barrio Logan, the communities that will most be affected by the proposed storage facility at the corner of 20th and Commercial streets. While some came out in support of the facility, more than 200 people came out to ask the council that they do not place the facility in their community.

While the Union-Tribune supported the idea of the facility in a Sunday editorial, I can no longer fully support the idea as it was originally proposed and agree with Councilmember David Alvarez who railed against the facility being placed in his district. The sad fact is that there aren’t many plots of land in the city where a facility like this could be erected without upsetting nearby homeowners and parents. And I agree with Councilmember Chris Ward when he said that this facility would help San Diego’s homeless citizens. However, Alvarez is absolutely correct that that this facility was decided on without the community’s input.

“Not only were their voices not heard, they were ignored,” Alvarez said, going further to call the decision “an example of institutionalized racism.”

And while I don’t agree with many of the concerns of the residents, one resident pointed out that a solution “has to include all of us” and that they weren’t “brought to the table” to discuss this facility. Other residents felt that the City Council’s stance was ostensibly “Brown kids don’t matter as much,” referring to the decision to put the facility in a largely Chicano neighborhood.

I feel for these residents. I really do. The woman who has lived in the neighborhood for 50 years and said she picks up trash around her house by hand. The priest who spoke for over 10 minutes that the memo promising the community that the city would address any concerns wasn’t actually given to residents, but released by Councilmember Alvarez an hour before the session. One student from Our Lady’s School chuckled when he suggested that the city place the facility in La Jolla or Escondido, as if he knew how unlikely such a scenario would be. And while much of the people who came to speak against the storage facility made valid points, there were just as many spouting hateful rhetoric, speculative misinformation and the same old homeless stereotypes that have largely been disproven.

While this is still the time for decisive action, that action cannot come at the expense of an entire neighborhood’s concerns. I understand the saying that “a camel is a horse designed by committee,” and I understand the idea of community sacrifice for the greater good of the city, but to place a centralized facility in a community that has already been historically exploited is not a fair process.

As I was finishing this note, the council approved the facility with certain amendments. Councilmember Georgette Gómez summed it up best when she reluctantly endorsed the storage facility: “We have put an underserved community against another underserved community… This is not right, but we have to make decisions.”