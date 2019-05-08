Summer goal: Get involved in the budget process

× Expand County Supervisor Scrooge McDiane Jacob

We’ve all heard that silly refrain: “My tax dollars at work.” There are derivations of this particular sentiment. It can be used more pointedly or directed at an elected official or civil servant. Something like, “my tax dollars pay your salary” or the like.

But for the majority of San Diegans—be they liberal or conservative, Democrat or Republican—the whining begins and ends there. For most, where their tax dollars go and how they’re used is a highly complicated process filled with misconceptions and media-hyped controversies. Technically, the city and county coffers are not entirely made up of locals’ tax dollars, but a mix of city, state and federal funds, along with funds from various fees and fines.

Still, even while “our tax dollars” make up a microscopic portion of an overall city or county budget, we often feel like we have an unspoken deal with those in charge of those budgets to spend that money wisely. Some will go so far as to demand that their tax dollars not be spent on anything they don’t care for or agree with.

Such is often the scene come summertime as the city and county prepare for their respective budgets for the upcoming fiscal year. Back in April, Mayor Kevin Faulconer released his proposed city budget for 2020, which called for a 20 percent increase in spending mainly to tackle the city’s infrastructure concerns. On Monday, the County Board of Supervisors released their 2019-20 budget, which called for $6.21 billion in spending. That might seem like a substantial sum, but it’s actually a 1 percent decrease from the previous budget.

On the latter, this is concerning for a number of reasons. First, despite increased funding for mental health services, housing, child welfare services and public safety, the budget decrease signals that many things had to be cut. While it’s easy to shrug our collective shoulders and say “well, that’s just the way it goes,” it’s important to remember that the county is sitting on over $2 billion worth of reserves. That’s almost a third of the entire budget.

Considering the political makeup of the Board of Supervisors (4-1 in favor of Republicans), one could make the argument that this is common-sense fiscal responsibility. That the county should have these reserves for… well, what exactly? A rainy day?

Yes, it’s important to spend county funds responsibly, but it’s also important to spend it when it’s needed. For example, let’s say a highly contagious viral infection was spreading throughout the county, killing some of the city’s most vulnerable citizens. Health workers, along with elected officials, warn the county that they must spend more money in order to combat the spread of the infection. Instead, the five people in charge of all this reserved money ostensibly kick the can down the road and essentially say “not our problem.”

As if readers couldn’t tell, that’s not exactly the most hypothetical example, but rather a tongue-in-cheek reference to the 2017 Hepatitis A crisis. I don’t mean to make light of it, but rather I’m simply trying to point out that if county reserves aren’t meant to be spent on important county needs, in hopes of preventing another kind of disaster, then what are they there for exactly?

This summer, I would encourage readers to get involved with the budget process. While most city councilmembers have held receptions and town hall-style events in order to hear their constituent’s concerns about the city budget, some are still listening before they approve the final budget in June (Council President Georgette Gomez is holding an event on May 9 and the full council will hold a public comment session on May 13 at 6 p.m.). And we’ve seen how citizens can make a difference when they show up for things such as arts and culture funding.

As for the County, the Board of Supervisors is scheduled to hold public hearings on their trimmer budget sometime around June 10 (check sandiegocounty.gov for updates, dates and times). For those who care about how their money is spent, it’s time to directly address those who spend it.