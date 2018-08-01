Support your local weekly

Over the weekend, San Diego CityBeat had the pleasure of hosting the annual Association of Alternative Newsmedia [AAN] convention. For those unfamiliar with AAN, it’s a 40-year-old organization representing over 107 alternative newsmedia organizations throughout North America, including big names like the Chicago Reader, East Bay Express, The Stranger and, naturally, San Diego CityBeat.

I had the pleasure of hosting and participating in a number of panels where I met a number of writers and editors, all of whom were worried about many of the same issues affecting our industry: How do we stay relevant in an increasingly media saturated world? How do we maintain staff? How do we do more with less?

It’s ironic that at the same time I was having these discussions when, just a week before, President Trump was blasting “the fake news” and that “what you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.” Over the same weekend as the AAN convention, Trump tried out a new nickname for the press: “Enemy of the people.”

Still, as I met and mingled with members of the alternative newsmedia, I found myself almost on the verge of tears when nary one of them, despite being overworked and underpaid, ever wavered from what the true mission of our profession: reporting on the people and the issues that we feel are important and should not be overlooked.

With Trump’s new nickname in mind, I had to stand in front of a crowd of my peers and introduce State Assemblymember Todd Gloria, who gave an excellent speech on the importance of free speech and freedom of the press. If readers are so inclined, they can view my entire introductory speech below, but here’s a snippet:

“The mission of the alt-weekly and the alternative newsmedia has and should always be simple enough: to cover the stories and the people who will not make the front page of the dailies, below or above the fold. Whether it’s a story about a community issue that politicians are ignoring or a feature on an under-the-radar band… we do the stories that the major papers will often do the next week, the next year. We cover the people and the issues that readers will be hearing more about years from now, but we cover them now, today.”