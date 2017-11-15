Swallow your Aztec pride

I grew up a Redskins fan. Just writing that makes me wince, because not only do I now hate the team of my youth, but the mascot name is so repugnant I can hardly stand to write it. It’s understandable that many sports writers now refer to the team as “the Washington football team” or simply “Washington.”

I also grew up an Atlanta Braves fan and like most of the fans of that team, it never occurred to me until much later just how offensive the team name was to the indigenous peoples of the U.S. While the Braves moniker seems relatively benign, it is still a blatant attempt at cultural capitalization, named in the early 20th century at a time when indigenous cultures, finally subjugated, were often glamorized as the noble loser.

Now, I haven’t been as offended by San Diego State University’s Aztec mascot over the years. I have always been secretly against it, but it wasn’t always something I was historically outspoken about. Which made it all the more eyeroll-worthy when Twitter blew up after the SDSU Senate voted for a resolution to get rid of the Aztecs moniker. The negative response was deafening, and the voices (mostly white, mostly men) drowned out any voices defending the resolution (which, at the end of the day, is non-binding and does nothing).

The reasons for keeping these types of mascots usually come down to variations of four main arguments.

1.) The mascot is about pride. It’s honoring a culture, not degrading it.

That’s fine, but it ignores the history of why and how these teams got their names. Both the Braves and the Redskins weren’t named to honor those cultures. As Philip Deloria put it in his 1998 book, Playing Indian, appropriating indigenous symbols and people was like saying “We, the white people, won—and we can do anything with you and your imagery and your identity that we choose to do.”

What’s more, there’s an actual indigenous person at SDSU (American Indian Studies professor Ozzie Monge) saying that it perpetuates cultural stereotypes. The school has a guy running around dressed like the villain from Temple of Doom and blowing on a conch shell. That’s not honoring a culture, it’s practically satirizing it. As Monge himself put it in an article from the UT last year, “This is a public university… We’re not supposed to perpetuate ignorance.”

2.) We have mascots that are derived from white culture, so why not other cultures?

This is one of the more common arguments used by the anti-PC police who argue that it’s a slippery slope when it comes to cultural mascots. That whole where will it all end? argument that white people aren’t offended by names like “Fighting Irish” so why should indigenous cultures be upset by names that supposedly honor their culture?

Here’s the main reason: Those indigenous cultures had no say in the matter. Rich white men named these teams at a time when indigenous appropriation was at an all-time high (think cigar store Indians and artistic representations of lost battles). More to the point, one is named after a living, breathing culture. The Irish are still around and have their own country, while indigenous people do not.

3.) I have Mexican friends. I’m Mexican. We’re not offended by it.

No. Stop. Aztecs aren’t Mexican. Read a book. Next!

4.) The Aztecs don’t exist anymore, so who cares?

Those who argue this point often reference the Vikings as another team that appropriates a culture, but here’s the difference: Vikings morphed into or were appropriated into other cultures over time. Some of it was bad and some or it involved wars and famines, but there was never a great Viking genocide.

The same cannot be said for the Aztecs, who were all but wiped out by the Spanish. That’s the difference: One is named after conquerers. The other is named after the conquered.

My SDSU experience was filled with great memories, but almost none of them were dependent on being an “Aztec.” Yes, I’m proud of my school and my city, but that pride and experience is not dependent on a mascot, nor has it ever been. And call me PC or whatever, but my pride is not as important as respect.