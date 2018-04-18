The Board of Supervisors plays politics and more Kasparian shenanigans

× Expand Image courtesy of Indivisible San Diego Citizens gather outside the County Administration Center

As this issue went to press, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to join an amicus brief in support of a Trump lawsuit against California’s immigration laws, including the California Values Act (Senate Bill 54). More specifically, the all-white, all-Republican board—who are the second highest paid elected officials in the county—decided it was their job to speak for the citizens of San Diego in supporting a racially motivated lawsuit that will do nothing but further the spread of nationalistic rhetoric spouted by our president on a daily basis.

For those unfamiliar with the lawsuit or SB 54, it basically breaks down like this: SB 54 was signed into law back in October. The law protects Californians in a number of ways. It prohibits state and local authorities from asking someone’s immigration status, for example. However, the real issue that Trump and his Justice Department have with these laws are that they claim they will keep local authorities from cooperating with federal authorities so that they can deport, as Trump puts it, “violent criminal aliens.”

This is absolutely not true.

And while the Trump administration will argue in court on whether “sanctuary” laws are Constitutional or not, the law’s Constitutionality is not at the heart of the lawsuit. It’s red meat for an anti-immigrant base that would rather not get bogged down in real facts like the fact that Latinos are less likely to call police, even when they’re the victims, if they fear police will ask about their immigration status. And they conveniently ignore that illegal immigrants are 44 percent less likely to be incarcerated than U.S. citizens. Or—and this is the big one—that cities with “sanctuary laws” on the books have seen crime rates fall.

That isn’t #fakenews. Those are facts. But on Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors, led by a politically desperate Kristin Gaspar, chose to ignore constituents, many of whom showed up to be heard despite the fact that the Supervisors session was closed to the public. The Supevisors chose to ignore the facts and align themselves with the nativist policies of an administration that would rather tear families apart than come up with sensible policies.

The statement from Supervisor Greg Cox (District 1), the lone dissenting vote, probably says it best:

“The County joining the lawsuit between the federal and state governments is unnecessary because this is an issue that is properly going to be addressed by the federal courts. The Board’s vote is a largely symbolic move that will create fear and divisiveness in our region, waste taxpayer funds and create distrust of law enforcement and local government within many communities... I am proud to represent all the residents of my richly diverse supervisorial district and will continue to stand up for them.”

—Seth Combs

More Kasparian shenanigans

Despite a turbulent year spent suppressing workplace misconduct allegations, local labor leader Mickey Kasparian continues to infect San Diego politics. Earlier this month, the Kasparian-led United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 135 created a political action committee to support Measure B. Via UFCW Local 135 and Laborers’ International Union of North America Local 89, $50,000 was contributed to the PAC and therefore to the success of Measure B, which is suspicious in its own right.

If adopted, Measure B would repeal voter-approved term limits for the National City Mayor’s Office and create a loophole for termed-out Republican Mayor Ron Morrison to run for re-election. Morrison supports Measure B (shocker), placing his ethical grounds into question. Many are calling this a political power grab, including National City Democratic Councilmember Alejandra Sotelo-Solis who’s running for National City mayor.

“I sought the [San Diego and Imperial Counties] Labor Council endorsement, and I am supported by labor, the 125,000 employees and working families through the labor council,” said Sotelo-Solis.

So why now would UFCW Local 135 support a measure to help a Republican candidate, rather than a Democrat who has historically been on labor’s side? Kasparian didn’t return CityBeat’s request for comment (again, shocker), but it’s hard not to speculate whether the political action committee could be, at least in part, an act of retaliation. Sotelo-Solis was one of the local politicians who signed a February 2017 letter calling for an independent investigation on Kasparian following accusations of sexual assault, gender discrimination and more.

“I can’t speak for [Kasparian], but the people who have endorsed me believe in my campaign and believe in what I stand for and my last nine years on council have been for labor,” said Sotelo-Solis. “[Kasparian] is hedging his bets on Ron Morrison, and I don’t think that’s the horse to bet on.”

—Torrey Bailey