The coming storm: the city budget and housing

Last week, I used this space to discuss some of the more high-profile battles that were likely to be waged between the mayor and the newly sworn-in city council in the coming year. And while the convention center expansion plan, as well as homelessness and short-term vacation rentals, are likely to be three of the more notable issues facing the mayor and the veto-proof Democrats on the city council in 2019, there are other issues that are just as important, even if they don’t garner as many headlines.

The city budget

With a more progressive council and many of the newcomers (Councilmembers Monica Montgomery, Jennifer Campbell and Vivian Moreno) already pledging to prioritize underserved communities, this year’s budget battle, which will kick off in April, looks to be one of the more heated battles in city history. The powers that be over at the Union-Tribune “ideas” section seem to think the council’s new members need to remain pragmatic and rethink their respective challenges of the entrenched status quo. And yet it’s hard to see councilmembers such as Moreno and Montgomery—who collectively represent some of most underserved and impoverished neighborhoods in San Diego—backing down from a budget battle with a lame-duck mayor whose budget vetoes can be overridden by a 6-3 vote in the council.

Prediction: Expect the mayor to make significant cuts to things like the arts and culture budget, while budgets for police retention/recruitment and the new homeless navigation center will likely go up. It’s easy to see Coulcilmembers Chris Ward, Barbara Bry and Georgette Gomez pushing back just as they’ve done in years past. With Council President Gomez already on record as questioning the mayor’s approach to the homeless crisis and Bry eyeballing a mayoral run in 2020, expect both to be outspoken and leading the charge on progressive changes to the budget. It’s going to get ugly.

Affordable housing

The general outlook is changing when it comes to the housing crisis. In the past, NIMBYism (NIMBY is an acronym for “not in my backyard”) has often won out, but the San Diego Planning Commission’s recent opening of a new affordable housing apartment complex in Pacific Highlands Ranch, as well as the approval of an affordable housing unit in Clairemont—despite naysaying from some community residents—are a step in the right direction. Organizations such as Uptown Planners and YIMBY Democrats of San Diego County are leading this progressive counter-movement and now have some political muscle behind their causes. And with Councilmember Chris Cate (who represents Clairemont and Kearny Mesa) serving his last term, he may be open to more housing projects in his district.

Prediction: This is an issue that the entire city council agrees it’s time to address and, for once, Mayor Faulconer is on the same page. He has already reiterated that he’s looking to update the city’s decades-old zoning ordinances. This should help when it comes to getting more housing projects green-lit faster, but there needs to still be room for environmental impacts and neighborhood concerns. In the end, I hope the mayor considers this issue, at the least, his opportunity to leave a lasting legacy to be proud of. This would mean that everyone should have a seat at the table, including members of the city council, the County Board of Supervisors, the San Diego Housing Commission, SANDAG and even smaller neighborhood groups. With a recession looming, the mayor should consider this a top priority, and I expect it to be something he spends a lot of time on at his State of the City address in January.

