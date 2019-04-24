The intolerant progressive

× Expand Photo via Flickr Commons / Mark Dixon A Bernie Sanders supporter

When I was at my favorite bar this past weekend, I listened (rather, eavesdropped) as two Bernie bros waxed philosophical about how all the Democratic primary candidates for president were so disappointing. One of the bros wobbled drunkenly, spouting conspiracies about how the Democratic deep state was, once again, out to get his beloved Bernie. Then he began loudly slurring all the things he disliked about the other candidates.

Pete Buttigieg’s stances aren’t specific enough!

Elizabeth Warren is an ardent capitalist!

Amy Klobuchar is mean to her staff!

Kamala Harris supported those truancy laws!

Cory Booker is trying too hard!

Beto O’Rourke has too many Republican friends!

Joe Biden is a centrist!

This went on for a while before I just couldn’t take it anymore. Don’t get me wrong, I’m all for heated political debates, even if they happen to be disturbing everyone else within earshot. What’s more, it’s nice to see this brand of spirited passion for a preferred candidate.

What truly triggers me, however, is when someone proclaims they’d rather not vote at all than support someone who doesn’t live up to every little nitpicky progressive standard they have in place.

Could it be, I thought, that we’ve actually reached a point where Trump supporters are more tolerant and forgiving than progressives and Democrats?

That kind of statement might seem nonsensical on the surface to many. After all, we like to wear our tolerance on our chests like some sort of progressive merit badge sash. Here’s my pin for having more than one gay friend. And here’s my badge for walking in the Women’s March. Oh, what’s this one? I got that for the time I went to the Occupy Wall Street protests. It’s super rare.

But we’re actually not as tolerant as we think we are. We get so bogged down in our own self-righteousness that we forget that candidates don’t have to check off every single box. Just because they aren’t fully on board with every single progressive policy, that doesn’t mean voters should throw some sort of electoral temper tantrum and vote for the Jill Stein or Ralph Nader du jour.

Do we honestly think that Trump supporters really care about where he stands on every single issue? Do we honestly think they sit at bars and bitch about how he once rode in a car with a Democrat or how he was mean to his staff? Of course they don’t! Trump supporters are tolerant of his repugnant behavior and even his crimes precisely because he believes and fights for just enough of the issues they care about.

And sure, one could (and should) point out the fact that many of those issues are rooted in disturbing intolerance. But there’s a difference between tolerance and acceptance. It’s simply naïve to think that every single Trump supporter stands behind him solely for his stance on those issues. And while studies have confirmed that many of these supporters lean politically toward the dreaded A-word (shhhh… it’s authoritarianism), it’s worth pointing out that the president’s core supporters, as well as Republican party leaders, will overlook his xenophobic, nationalistic, fascist, racist, sexist, demagogic, ethnocentric, homophobic anti-Semitic, anti-democratic (*stops to catch breath*) and, yes, authoritarian behavior if it means he will fight for the other issues they care about. Simply put, while they won’t accept him on everything, they will tolerate him if it means they get some of what they want.

Yes, that’s all really scary to me. I had similar concerns when, way back in the summer of 2016, I began to get the sense that progressives were so busy tearing each other apart over all the things that Hillary Clinton wasn’t, they didn’t spend enough time focusing on all the important things she already was. And now, as we begin the same squabbling process all over again, I fear it’s only a matter of time before I hear the same refrain: “I just can’t vote for [insert Democratic primary winner name here] because…”

Be passionate now, but we should not be so unwavering that we become blind to the real dangers that lay ahead. Progressives need to accept the fact that their preferred candidate might not win and they’ll need to tolerate the primary winner. If they don’t, they’ll have to tolerate another four years of Trump as president.