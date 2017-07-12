The kids aren’t alright

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Sunburst Apartments

In the viral posts that made the social media rounds this past week, one of the more heartwarming was a 2011 video from a Kentucky boy named Matthew coming out to his mother. It’s hard not to choke up watching it, especially at the end when Matthew and his mother begin to cry in each other’s arms as she reassures him that she would love him no matter what, and that she just wants him to be happy.

Not to discount the struggles that I’m sure Matthew still deals with as gay man, but for many LGBTQ youth, many parents aren’t as accepting as Matthew’s mother. Many are ostracized, abused and even told to get out and never come back. Many have to drop out of school. Many have no place to go.

Even as the LGBTQ community has made significant strides over the last few decades, the stats on homeless LGBTQ youth continues to rise. A recent Washington Post article called the statistics “alarming,” while an UpWorthy article went further to describe the numbers as being of “epidemic” proportions. The stats cited by both publications were from a recent Williams Institute study that found that 40 percent of homeless young people identify as LGBTQ. Forty percent might not seem like a lot, but think about this: Only seven percent of the entire youth population identify as LGBTQ.

While California has progressive child endangerment laws that might prevent parents from abandoning their LGBTQ children, it’s still ostensibly legal in a state like Utah for a parent to kick a kid out of their home simply for being born a certain way. According to the same Williams Institute study, 46 percent of homeless youth ran away because their family rejected their sexual and/or gender identity, while 43 percent were kicked out of their homes.

Locally, the total number of homeless youth in the recent Point-in-Time Count was 1,150, a 39 percent increase from the last count. Of the 1,150 youths, 68 of those were under 18 while the rest were between the ages of 18 and 24.

Still, it can often be hard to assess not only just how many homeless minors and young people there are, but also how many are LGBTQ. A 2015 article in The Atlantic centering on a documentary about youth homelessness revealed “the data is sparse in large part because homeless kids often become very adept at dealing with—and hiding—their situations.” When it comes to LGBTQ youth, a recent extensive study by Youth Count!—an collaborative, multi-agency initiative launched by the Department of Housing and Urban Development—revealed that “youth were uncomfortable answering some of the questions, especially about sex and gender identity” and often “reacted negatively to use of the word ‘homeless.’” And even with the passage of AB652, which made it so that California state workers were no longer required to report homeless teens, many homeless kids still won’t go to a shelter, school or even a doctor out of fear that they’ll be reported to social services.

However it slices, it’s a sad situation. And while a lot of attention deserves to be paid to the San Diego Housing Commission’s $80 million plan to house the homeless, much of the emphasis remains on adults and families. That’s not to imply that youth homelessness and LGBTQ youth homelessness is being ignored. Some of the Commission’s new and expanded initiatives, such as the “Additional Rapid Rehousing Assistance” and “Project One for All” plans, could conceivably benefit homeless youth. However, there’s nothing that specifically addresses the disproportionately large amount of homeless LGBTQ kids.

Some of that $80 million will go toward the construction of 500 permanent supportive housing units over the next three fiscal years (2018-2020), but for homeless kids, especially those who are LGBTQ, the choices are limited. Many choose not to stay long in homeless facilities out of fear of harassment or worse. LGBTQ homeless youth have little options, especially those who are under 18. Urban Street Angels runs a youth homeless shelter in North Park, but it is only open on Tuesdays to people between the ages of 18 to 25. While the San Diego LGBT Community Center’s Sunburst Youth Housing Project has 23 units exclusively for LGBTQ homeless youth, they are still required by law that applicants are between the ages of 18 and 24.

So what about the kids? One of the more admirable aspects of the Housing Commission and the mayor’s plan is how it emphasizes housing first, as well as homeless prevention via the “Homeless Prevention & Diversion Services.” Still, we can only hope that some of that money (nearly $3 million) will be allocated for programs that directly address the rising number of homeless LGBTQ youth. They may be harder to find or identify, but they are worth it.