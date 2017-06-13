The (one-time) return of Turds & Blossoms

Longtime readers of CityBeat may remember the series of election columns that ran from 2010 to 2012 titled “Turds & Blossoms.” Yes, the name was tongue-in-cheek, but what a fantastically cheeky series of articles they turned out to be. On a weekly basis, reporters such as Dave Maass and Kelly Davis would hilariously award a turd or blossom to local politicians, bureaucrats and even other media outlets.

I’ve certainly been tempted to resurrect the “Turds & Blossoms” moniker when it comes to covering the mayor’s campaign to have a special election in November for his proposed hotel tax increase to fund a Convention Center expansion. This special election would also likely include a measure to approve a SoccerCity development in Mission Valley. As much as I disliked the idea of a special election, I did think the city council would inevitably approve the idea, thus making a turds-and-blossoms-type column leading up to November all the more applicable.

Boy, was I wrong.

The city council ostensibly killed any chance of a special election on the convention center expansion dead on Monday, voting 5-4 along party lines. This means that a November vote on the SoccerCity development is also highly unlikely. And while there’s a sliver of a chance that the council could decide to have a special election later in November, it now seems highly unlikely.

So while the drama surrounding this issue isn’t likely to go away anytime soon (we are still likely to get a ballot measure on a convention center expansion in 2018), the notion of resurrecting “Turds & Blossoms” seems like a “meh” idea at this point. However, I am bringing it back this one time to illustrate just how comical Monday’s session turned out to be.

San Diego’s homeless population: Our homeless population gets a giant bouquet of blossoms. Despite some positive developments from the Board of Supervisors to address the crisis-level increase in the homeless population, said issue will continue to be unaddressed in a substantial way. The funds from the hotel tax that would have been allocated for homelessness were not nearly enough, but at least they were something. Award: 💐

Scott Sherman: The bulldoggish city councilmember was genuinely winded after listening to over three hours worth of public comments. He has staunchly supported the special election and, by the end of Monday’s session, he was all set to propose that the council vote on whether to have the special election on a different date, but changed his mind after he asked City Attorney Mara Elliott if they’d have to open up the meeting to another round of public comment.

“Just asking,” Sherman chuckled.

“You don’t want to ask that,” replied Elliott.

Award: A 🌸 for humor. A 💩 for giving up.

This guy for wearing this shirt: Play on, player.

Award: 🌸 🌸

Ryley Webb and Ian Clampett: Sitting in the background behind councilmember Chris Cate (Webb works for Sherman, Clampett is Cate’s Deputy Chief of Staff), these two city staffers provided the two most apropos facial expressions for the day’s proceedings, often resembling the iconic comedy/drama theater masks. Our staff got a good laugh watching them on the CityTV live stream. We felt their pain and for that, they get a 🌸 . Oh, and speaking of CityTV, we’d like to give that stream service an oversized, barely flushable 💩 for being so spotty that much of the session sounded like a glitchy dubstep song.

The red herring: The otherwise tasty fish got used as an analogy by both opponents and supporters of the special election. Everything was a “red herring.” Look, the herring didn’t ask to get dragged into this, much less have his name sullied and used by political enthusiasts to describe something they don’t like. Leave the herring alone. Award: 🌸

Mayor Faulconer: The mayor gets one 🌸 for being ballsy, calling out the councilmembers both before and after the session (see Spin Cycle on the next page for more), but he ultimately gets an award of 💩 x π (essentially, a turd pie) for trying to play political hardball with the city budget and having it backfire in his face.