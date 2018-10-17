The other judge we should be paying attention to

So there’s this judge, right?

He’s a Superior Court Judge, but before he was a judge, he was head of the United States Justice Foundation, a law firm notorious for its hardline conservative lawsuits. He also served as legal counsel to anti-immigrant Minutemen militias.

He was a hardcore “birther,” who believed President Obama was born in Kenya (it seems he still believes this, BTW) and, in his personal and professional life, regularly promoted anti-LGBTQ causes, even defending Prop. 8 (the 2008 ballot measure that banned same-sex marriage) in court six times.

In 2013, he was elected a Superior Court Judge.

On his first week as a judge, he had an exchange with a female attorney where he remarked that he loved her Mexican accent and asked her if she was a Mexican citizen. When someone confirmed that she was a U.S. citizen, the judge remarked, “I wasn’t planning on having you deported.”

He was cited for campaign finance violations by the California Fair Political Practices Commission. At his job, he’s been accused of referring to a female intern as “Bunhead” and another female intern as “Dimples.” In his courtroom, he has made regular comments on women public defenders’ appearances, such as, “we got all sorts of very attractive, young PD’s around here.” He told one female attorney that she’s “a pretty girl, you know you can smile.” This judge has also been accused of using violent language in court, once telling a female deputy city attorney that he would kick her “in the butt.”

Speaking of violent behavior, during divorce proceedings with his ex-wife in 2012, she accused him of being “physically and emotionally abusive” including throwing bottles at her and punching holes in the wall.

In 2014, CityBeat was the first to report that the judge was “forced to spend three months working in traffic court after prosecutors complained about his temper and conduct and threatened to boycott his courtroom.” In 2016, he was also officially rated as “lacking qualifications” for a judgeship by the state Bar Association. That same year, the Commission on Judicial Performance cited 11 violations of the Code of Judicial Ethics against the judge. The next year, he received a “severe public censure” by the state Commission on Judicial Performance. This kind of censure is the second most-serious kind that the Commission can assess against a judge. Four of the 10 commissioners who voted for the censure actually voted for the judge’s immediate removal.

So, yeah, this guy’s a judge. His name is Gary Kreep and he’s a San Diego Superior Court Judge. We know all these things about Judge Kreep thanks to reporters such as Dave Maass, Joshua Emerson Smith and Greg Moran.

I know it can seem overwhelming when it comes to all things post-Kavanaugh. Like many, I felt powerless as I watched a handful of senators appoint someone who is clearly unfit to be on any court. But unlike Kavanaugh, San Diego gets to vote for Superior Court Judge and Kreep is up for reelection on Nov. 6. One possible problem: most voters don’t pay attention to a local judge race as much as they would a Supreme Court hearing. They simply bubble in the box for the incumbent thinking that judge must be doing an OK job.

But that’s clearly not the case with Kreep. One need only read his recent interview with the Union-Tribune to see that he’s still clearly unrepentant and conspiratorial. And that’s not to imply that he can’t be impartial, but his behavior in the court is still immensely disturbing.

When it’s all said and done, let’s take that post-Kavanaugh energy and refocus it on local races that matter. In this case, we have the direct power to do something about it. Unlike Kavanaugh, we can vote on Nov. 6 and tell a creep like Kreep that his time’s up.