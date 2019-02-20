The Plaza de Panama revamp is dead

× Expand Photo by Andy Nystrom / Flickr Plaza de Panama

When readers think of San Diego design and architecture, what comes to mind?

Go ahead. I’ll wait.

Look, we don’t have an Empire State Building or a Transamerica Pyramid. Most tourists equate our skyline as looking something like the top ends of tools one would find in a hardware store. Personally, I love the bizarre, almost whimsical design elements of Horton Plaza, which will soon be turned into some kind of tech-bro office park. I shudder every time I think about Jon Jerde’s “experience architecture” being used as a skateboard park by some Red Bull-fueled Silicon Valley transplant on his two-hour lunch break.

No, we are not a city that respects or even loves the intricacies of good design. We like shiny. We like new. And we like them even at the expense of something interesting, functional or built to last. Once something becomes old, we tear it down and start over or it sits vacant for years until some corporate developer buys it and turns it into condos (which often sit vacant as well).

This isn’t exclusive to us, by any means. It’s kind of the Southern California way. We don’t beat L.A. at much of anything, but they are a bit keener on historical preservation. That’s not to knock the fine folks over at the city’s Historical Resources Board, but it’s not like much of the public is showing up to their public comment forums in order to vie for the preservation of the Latonia Hotel building in the East Village. (This is a real thing, by the way. The board is set to consider it next week)

The San Diego Central Library gave me hope when it was completed in 2013. Coming down Interstate-5, the steel-and-mesh dome shines like some kind of bizarre beacon. Some might say it looks incomplete or even dystopian. I think it looks badass.

With that in mind and Horton Plaza no longer my go-to place for a Hot Dog on a Stick and two-hour wander around a parking lot trying to remember if I parked on the “Tomato” or “Pepper” level (or was it “Corn”?), I would like to propose to anyone listening that we officially (and I mean, like, let’s get it written in stone somewhere) kill this Plaza de Panama revamp once and for all.

In case readers haven’t heard, the mayor and Irwin Jacobs officially shelved the plan for the Balboa Park overhaul last week after fundraising stalled and construction bids came in way over budget. The city was set to pick up nearly $50 million of the cost of the project—which would have converted the nonsensical car roundabout area of the park into a pedestrian-only plaza—but after multiple delays and lawsuits over the years, the cost of the actual construction, understandably, just kept increasing.

Without getting too bogged down in the minutiae of it all, let me just first say that I applaud the mayor for calling a spade a spade and taking the L on this one. He could have easily tried to get the city council to try and approve more funding or simply increased the size of the $49 million worth of bonds they were seeking in the first place. Instead, he understood that, at this moment, it’s simply not something that’s a priority.

And it should stay that way.

Not only was the plan always flawed (paid parking instead of free? A bridge that connects to another bridge? A parking garage with grass on top… WTF?), but the intangibles were never properly addressed. Those who would regularly drive around all day looking for free parking rather than pay (like me) would spill out into neighborhoods like Bankers Hill and an increasingly car-unfriendly Hillcrest, angering residents. Museums voiced concerns about attendance dropping because people would have to pay to park, albeit temporarily.

And for what? So there won’t be any more cars in what is already a safe, pedestrian-friendly plaza? So we’d all have to sit through years of jackhammering and construction? Sure, the Plaza could be more beautiful, but it’s part of the park’s history, warts and all, and there’s certainly something to the logic of groups like the Save Our Heritage Organization (SOHO), who delayed the project in the courts.

I don’t always agree with SOHO on every piece of property they want to save, but when it comes to the Plaza, I’m fine with leaving it the way it is. It’s not shiny. It’s not new. But until there’s an actual plan that works, it’s beautiful the way it is.