The post-news News Feed begins

The headline said it all for me: “Facebook Slowly Realizing It May Be Ruining Democracy.”

This is how Gizmodo writer Adam Clark Estes not-so-tactfully put it this past week in a response to a Facebook blog post from Katie Harbath, the social media company’s Global Politics and Government Outreach Director. This came in the wake of multiple accounts of fake and Russian-propagated content spreading around social media before the 2016 election. It was in this post-election, post-truth era that sites like Facebook and Twitter began to take a hard look at the way content was shared on their sites. The company’s responses to this have been mixed, but in the case of Facebook, the actions the company has taken have been particularly egregious.

In a shocking story in The New York Times earlier this month, it was revealed that Facebook had been testing a new version of its News Feed (basically, the thing users see anytime they open the site or app), where they were, as the Times put it, “peeling off professional news sites” and relegating the feed to only what the users’ friends posted. The idea, at least according to Facebook, was that this would increase “meaningful interaction” among friends. Think of it as a getting-back-to-their-social-roots moment for the site.

The problem is that this new News Feed system has already had disastrous results in the countries where it was first tested. In Bolivia, it decreased the amount of nongovernmental news outlets that users were exposed to, and in places like Cambodia and Slovakia, the new system actually served to help the spread of fake news.

And if it’s good enough for those countries, it’s good enough for America, right? Right. Yes, Facebook has, indeed, launched this system worldwide. Don’t like those Alex Jones-esque Obama-is-Satan stories your uncle posts? Well, chances are you’ll see that before you see a real news story. Facebook claims these changes will help the “well-being” of users, but even one of the company’s former presidents, the always outspoken Sean Parker, says the company is “exploiting a vulnerability in human psychology” in order to make a buck.

This decision is especially bad for independent publications, websites and even independent businesses. If a publication or business has money for ads or to “boost” a post, that’s great. But if they don’t? Well, chances are that even people who follow or “like” that business will not see most of their posts. It’s essentially allowing Facebook users to rank the credibility of news stories. Really? Isn’t that what got us into this mess in the first place?!

We at CityBeat are going to have to make some hard decisions in the coming weeks and months about how to best engage with our readers. Do we start a Facebook group for CityBeat readers? Or do we do what Amanda Bond suggested in a listicle for Entrepreneur and do things like step up livestreaming (our readers will still get notifications when we do that, for now at least)? Or do we swallow our pride and ask readers to prioritize our posts by turning on the “See First” option (as opposed to the “Default” setting) on our Facebook page? I’ve already done this with a few publications I follow, but not because they asked.

For now, my advice to readers is simple: Take the five publications you find yourself most clicking on and turn on those notifications. From what I’ve encountered in doing this myself, I don’t get notifications for every single story The New York Times posts, but I have found that the ones I do get are often things of interest to me. For some publications, I went so far as to change the settings to “See First” (essentially, a story from the publication shows up first in my feed, which is cool because I was totally going to Google where to stream some of the Oscar nominees later, but then, bam!, there it was). Or you can turn off the notifications entirely and simply opt to see first (or vice versa).

I’ll stop short of asking readers to do this for our little alt-weekly-that-could, but I would encourage them to think long and hard about the publications that they value or ones they think would really benefit from their clicks. The independent news outlets, the irreverent zines and the indie publishers. Hell, I’d even encourage them to go to the Facebook page of their favorite restaurants and boutiques and change the follow settings, as it’s much more likely that readers will see something that’s relevant to them from those businesses than whatever corporate entity has the money to pay to slide into your Facebook feed.