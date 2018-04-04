The power of the darkside

Back in October of 2016 and shortly after her second place finish in the June primary, then Encinitas Mayor Kristin Gaspar was, as San Diego Union-Tribune columnist Logan Jenkins put it, the “It Girl of that election cycle.” Let’s put aside the fact that the term “It girl” is a rather derogatory and outdated way to refer to a woman holding public office, especially within a race where her incumbent opponent was dealing with sexual harassment charges. Still, Jenkins’ larger point was salient: Gaspar was, indeed, a rising force in local politics.

A month after that U-T editorial, she beat scandal-plagued District 3 Supervisor Dave Roberts and secured full Republican control of the Board of Supervisors for the next two years, if not for years to come. And even if the five-member board is technically supposed to be non-partisan, it was not unreasonable to think at the time that Gaspar would end up being something of the centrist on the board. Someone more likely to align with the more amenable Ron Roberts than Conservative hard-liners like Bill Horn. After all, she already had a record of environmentalism, volunteerism and coming out in support of gun-control laws. It made sense that the more centrist-leaning U-T editorial board endorsed her.

After her November win, she stressed to her staff the importance of working with some of the county’s most vulnerable populations. On literally her first day in office, she voted against a nearly $20,000 raise for the Board of Supervisors. It was likely to pass anyway and eventually did, but she was outspoken in her discomfort with the raise. A little over a year later, she was unanimously voted chairwoman of the board.

Then everything changed, or so it seems, when Darrel Issa decided to drop out of the 49th District congressional race. Supervisor Gaspar almost immediately announced her intention to run for the seat despite the fact that only a little over a year before, she had stressed the importance of local races and “getting to know and understand the candidates here.” She picked up quick endorsements from Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego Councilmember Scott Sherman and even a few Democrats.

“Kristin Gaspar is part of the new generation of Republican leadership that has helped make San Diego Republicans so successful: a commitment to strong fiscal management, protection of taxpayer dollars and a willingness to bring people together to get things done,” Faulconer said in a statement released by Gaspar’s campaign.

But her campaign is sputtering. She hasn’t picked up many big-name endorsements since, and Issa has since endorsed Board of Equalization Member Diane Harkey to replace him in November. Recent polls have her placing well behind both Democratic and Republican candidates in the June primary.

So what’s a rising star in the Republican party to do? For Gaspar, it seems she’s trying to out-conservative the rest of her colleagues by appearing like some kind of immigration hardliner. On Monday, Supervisor Dianne Jacob said she expects the Board of Superviors to vote 3-2 to join the Trump Administration’s lawsuit targeting Senate Bill 54 (more on that on page 8), which limits how much local law enforcement officers have to cooperate with federal immigration authorities. Make no mistake: These laws were set up not to protect illegal immigrants, but rather to protect local law enforcement from being beholden to carry out laws that are discriminatory and ultimately harmful.

It’s not unreasonable to think that Supervisor Gaspar would take a more nuanced approach to this issue, as she still holds a non-partisan office. Instead, as this issue went to press, she was set to appear on Fox News’ Fox News @ Night with Shannon Bream. She even tweeted out the announcement of her appearance complete with a pic of herself with the words “No Sanctuary” just above a link to her congressional race page.

I can’t help but remember being impressed with Gaspar when she was one of the first Republicans to come out against then-candidate Donald Trump in the wake of his disgusting Access Hollywood comments.

“I’ve lost my support for Trump,” she said at the time. “Unfortunately, in the primary I was hopeful, like many other people, that he would bring people together and fulfill his promise to calm his rhetoric to be presidential, and I have no reason to believe that he’ll be presidential.”

He’s still not acting presidential. He’s disgustingly using the Justice Department to carry out a racist agenda and infringe on states’ rights just so he can rally his base and impress his friends at Fox News. Just because Gaspar senses an opportunity to get her name out there, it should not come at the expense of both local law enforcement and the lives of our friends and neighbors.