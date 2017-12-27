The Shame of 2017

× Expand Photo by Duncan Moore

One year ago, I used this space to lament the dire situation unfolding on the streets of San Diego. How our local leaders had ignored the homeless community for far too long and that real leadership was needed to address the situation in the streets, specifically in the East Village area. I also suggested that we begin to call that area what it is: San Diego’s skid row.

Controversies and tragedies were a dime a dozen in 2016, from the brutal murders of three men by a serial killer targeting the homeless, to the controversy surrounding the installation of jagged rocks underneath a bridge in the lead up to the MLB All-Star Game. The city scrambled to find the killer and later made an arrest. Later, it was revealed that the rocks had been installed as part of an effort to dissuade homeless encampments, lest tourists attending the baseball game see them.

For myself, I had seen these two events, tragic as they were, as the types of wake-up calls the city needed in order to fully comprehend the severity of the situation and to finally address the epidemic levels of homeless people in San Diego. I also hoped that, despite my pessimism, the mayor’s hiring of Stacie Spector might yield some tangible policy changes. I also hoped that the mayor would finally shift his focus away from trying to keep the Chargers in San Diego.

The Chargers left a few weeks later. Spector shortly after.

And while not having to deal with Dean Spanos anymore certainly helped the mayor and the city shift to more pressing issues, homelessness still took a backseat to things such as a soccer stadium and a convention center expansion. For months, the City Council, mayor and Board of Supervisors played games of hot potato when it came to the homeless issue. Some tried to introduce proposals, legislation and, in the case of the mayor, a special election to help address the issue and almost always, someone else in power was there to say not so fast.

I ended that 2016 editorial with this: I just hope that another tragic incident doesn’t happen between now and then, as if the overall situation wasn’t tragic enough.

Sadly, such an incident did, indeed, tragically unfold when, in September of this year, the city declared a state of emergency in response to a large outbreak of Hepatitis A, a highly contagious liver infection. The virus is spread easily among those who live in poor or unsanitary conditions, and thus was highly concentrated among the city’s homeless community since many do not have access to bathrooms or hand washing stations. In the end, there were 574 cases of Hepatitis A, 392 hospitalizations and 20 deaths.

I’m not here to point fingers. I think I did enough of that this year. I will end by saying this: In 2016, Voice of San Diego rightly chose the downtown homeless population as their “Voice of the Year.” This year, they chose City Attorney Mara Elliott and while I agree with Voice’s assessment that Elliott played a pivotal role in shaping the debate on important issues, I can’t help but feel that the 20 people who are no longer with us due to years of bureaucratic inaction deserve to be recognized.

Twenty people whose voices will never be heard again. People who didn’t have a place to sleep without being harassed by the police, some of whom later would be arrested for failing to appear in court to answer for “encroachment” tickets, a law meant to apply to garbage dumpsters. People who likely had friends and family who loved hearing their voices. People who for so many years didn’t have a place to wash their hands or go to the bathroom, because the city was too worried about appearances. Twenty people who died of a disease that had pretty much been eradicated. Twenty people who didn’t have to die.

Some people are truly doing what they can. If they read that last line and thought to themselves, “yeah, I’m one of those people,” then good on them. But if there are any out there who are reading this and found themselves hesitating, I’d ask them to dwell on that for a moment. I know I didn’t do all that I could to help in 2017, but the whole idea of a New Year is to commit to doing better moving forward.