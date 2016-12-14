There’s no such thing as alt-pasta

× Expand Photo courtesy via Wiki Commons Far-right media executive and soon-to-be White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon

× Stop referring to fascists, bigots and racists as the "alt-right." That's like calling SpaghettiOs "alt-pasta." No, it's not. It's just shit — Seth Combs (@CombsSeth) August 25, 2016

I sent the tweet above back in late August just as the media began the rather disturbing trend of referring to the dark fringes of the right as the "alt-right." Back in August, it was treated as something of a phenomena and wasn't taken all that seriously.

Well, people are taking the term very seriously now.

I don't point out the tweet above as some kind of self-congratulatory pat on the back. Rather, I point it out in reference to what seems to be a moment of clarity that's happening with many mainstream news outlets. That is, the abandonment of the term "alt-right" altogether and, instead, describing the people associated with the movement in more plain terminology.

The term itself is particularly problematic for me as an editor for an alt-weekly. At an art show this past Saturday, one local artist suggested to me that CityBeat may not want to refer to itself as an alt-weekly anymore. That the "alt" prefix was tainted, hijacked and distorted.

And just last week, we published a column from our web editor Ryan Bradford featuring an interview with Mike Cernovich, the creator of the openly misogynistic blog Danger & Play. In the column, Bradford referenced Cernovich as alt-right several times and we received a number of comments from people complaining that we should have referred to Cernovich as what he really is: a far-right troll (we've since updated the story to reflect this distinction).

It's also important to point out that the term itself was created and embraced by these far-right fringes (specifically, white-nationalists and white-supremacists) precisely to help market their respective movements and to make them more accessible. And once they identified themselves as "alt-right," it would follow that objective news outlets would want to respect their self-identification.

But we were just being fooled. It was clever PR. A rouse of the worst kind.

The problem is that many news organizations only had this cathartic realization recently or shortly after the presidential election. Jezebel staff writer Brendan O'Connor recently penned an excellent piece for the website titled simply, "Stop Calling Them the 'Alt-Right.'" In it, he lays out not only the true tenets of the movement, but also points out how the term itself was fed to the media in order to make the movement more accessible.

"There's the question of what is the most appropriate way to engage with these groups and individuals without doing it on their own terms," said O'Connor when I spoke to him over the phone recently. "This is why I think not blindly using terms like the 'alt-right' label is an important discursive move. That's literally using their own terms."

O'Connor's piece was one of the first to declaratively call for an end to the use of the term when describing far-right extremists, but this media-based counter movement is catching steam. O'Connor's editor even added a parenthetical note within his piece stating, "Jezebel has used the term 'alt-right' to refer to this loose conglomerate, among other monikers. Going forward, however, we resolve to be as specific as possible in naming their beliefs."

I'd like to reiterate that statement here. Moving forward, with the support and backing of the CityBeat staff, I have decided that the use of the word "alt-right" will not be used in the pages of CityBeat. There will be a few exceptions. If we're quoting someone who is using the word, then of course we will quote them warmly and accurately. However, our writers will not be using it. If someone is a misogynist or has written things that could be objectively considered misogyny, we will report that. If someone posts articles on their website that align with the mantras of white-nationalism, we will report that. If someone uses anti-Semitic, homophobic or racist language, then they will not be considered to be part of anything far-right or alt-right. They will be called what they are: Anti-Semitic. Homophobic. Racist.

I'll even take it a step further: Most Republicans in D.C. now seem content in accepting their party's swift shift to the most base of bases. If they continue to be quiet in the face of appointments like Steve Bannon (man who makes Karl Rove look progressive in comparison and who has published articles openly and actively promoting misogyny, homophobia, transphobia, white nationalism and anti-Semitism) and don't stand with Democrats in voting against Trump's far-right appointments, then we should actively and explicitly begin to refer to these sexists, misogynists, racists, bigots, nationalists and xenophobes, not as the alt-right, but what they now themselves identify as: Republicans.