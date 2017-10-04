Think, Pray, Blood

When I found out that local attorney Jennifer Irvine was one of the 59 people (and counting) who was shot and killed in the Las Vegas terrorist attack on Sunday night, my initial reaction was to immediately reach out to a friend of mine in the D.A.’s office to see if she knew Irvine. My friend explained that while she didn’t know Irvine personally, she had seen the family attorney in court and that she had co-workers who considered a close friend.

When I remarked at what a terrible thing it all was—that such a talented and respected individual was enjoying some country music one minute and, according to friends, was shot in the head the next—my friend’s response surprised me.

“Yeah, it’s horrible,” she said, “But that seems to be a reoccurring theme.”

A reoccurring theme.

I can’t think of a more apt and depressing way to describe what seems to be the all-too-familiar circumstance of mass shootings in this country. And if there’s anything that’s seemingly more commonplace than these types of tragedies, it’s the sentiment that’s often repeated and repeated ad nauseam by those on the outside looking in.

“Will be in Las Vegas early tomorrow to pay my respects. Everyone is in my thoughts and prayers.”

“...The hearts & prayers of the American people are with you. You have our condolences and sympathies.”

“This senseless shooting in Las Vegas is absolutely heart breaking. My thoughts and prayers go out to all of the victims and their families.”

That’s just a small sampling of some of the tweets sent out by politicians after the Vegas attack. Frankly, it’s predictable to the point of being disgusting, and while I’m sure somewhere in their souls they do feel genuine sympathy, I doubt there will ever be an instance in which their “thoughts” and “prayers” will manifest into substantial action.

Columbine: thoughts and prayers.

Virginia Tech: thoughts and prayers.

Sandy Hook: thoughts and prayers.

San Bernardino: thoughts and prayers.

Aurora, Colorado: thoughts and prayers.

Charleston: thoughts and prayers.

Orlando: thoughts and prayers.

Hell, even when their own colleagues are gunned down, as was the case with U.S. Reps. Gabrielle Giffords and Steve Scalise, it’s just more thoughts and prayers. Sure, Dems did their best by staging a sit-in over gun control last year, but it added up to nothing.

I’m genuinely impressed with the amount of progressives, writers and celebs who are calling out the “thoughts and prayers” crowd out on their hypocrisy. But as a writer, I’m also increasingly intrigued by how this sentiment entered the national lexicon in the first place.

Who else would know how best to answer that question than Grant Barrett of KPBS’s A Way With Words.

“‘Thoughts and prayers’” has been used as something to say in response to an untimely death since at least as early as 1952 (from the Queen, in fact), and no doubt much earlier,” Barrett told me via email. He went onto say that there were instances of people using it both before and since, but only recently did it become something of a social colloquialism to convey condolences.

“Judging by what I’ve heard from others offline and online, including radio show listeners, the main disgruntlement with the phrase is that it has the trappings of religion without any of the possible concrete effects of religion,” Barrett says. “It’s like making a checklist of to-dos, on which there is a single item, ‘pray and think,’ pausing silently for a moment, and then checking that off as complete. That is, it’s a bit of showy phrasing (Look at me! I’m religious!) that allows one to bask in being a good Christian (or whatever the religion), but which does not include a list of to-dos, due dates, goal sets, or accountability.”

That last word: accountability. That’s the one we should all latch onto. Because whether one chooses to believe in God or not, thoughts and prayers mean little-to-nothing if they don’t also change the person who is doing the thinking and praying.

“By all means express ‘thoughts and prayers’ at the moment. But let’s see non-stop legislation, funding, coalitions, collaboration, new hires, action, deadlines, and progress reports,” Barrett says. “When the people we’ve hired to solve our problems—politicians—only have ‘thoughts or prayers’ and no plan, then no break should be given.”