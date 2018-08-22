Time to get to work

× Expand Mayor Kevin Faulconer

When it comes to political leadership and running for office, legislative capital isn’t always everything. But voters still care a lot more when a candidate can point to their record and ostensibly say, you see, I’ve done this, this and that, and that is why I’m the best candidate.

Kevin Faulconer is more than qualified to hold his position, but in the four-plus years that he has been mayor of San Diego, he hasn’t exactly shaken things up at City Hall. He’s a relatively mellow mayor of a city that’s often mellower than Jason Mraz playing ukulele at an Ocean Beach bonfire.

But this is not the time for mellowness.

And while I might be in the minority here, I quite appreciated the mayor’s response when the city council declined to place the mayor’s convention center tax measure on the November ballot. Citing a Registrar of Voters concern about the required amount of signatures to place such an initiative on the ballot, and not enough time to conduct a full verification of the signatures before the deadline to qualify for the ballot, the council rightly rejected the measure.

“Four members of the City Council failed our city by denying the public’s right to vote,” Faulconer said in a statement first posted to Twitter. “They had the chance to do the right thing but put politics over progress. The voices of tens of thousands of citizens and a bipartisan coalaition of civic leaders fell on deaf ears at today’s City Council hearing.”

As with anything in politics, it’s a little more complicated than that. The council had more than enough reasons to reject the measure. But it was nice to see the mayor get angry for once, albeit on social media. Within his response, there was a measure of passion and genuine concern.

There has always been the sense among some who cover local politics that there was a leader emerging in Faulconer. Perhaps, four years later and after a series of political embarrassments that includes, but is not limited to: the Chargers leaving, an unprecedented homelessness problem, a deadly outbreak, another pension crisis looming and one of the worst housing shortages in the nation, that leader is ready to emerge.

Maybe?

While the mayor’s ballot measure was flawed, it was still sad to see it fail and fail so epically. The fact that the measure was crafted at all was a good move for Faulconer, and it showed that he had what it took to compromise and (bonus!) present that compromise as his vision for the city. He owned the plan. It was his. And now that it has failed, it is his failure.

There are certainly important lessons to be learned from the convention center measure fiasco, one of which is undoubtedly that the mayor has not always shown effective leadership when it comes to the city’s most pressing concerns. I’ve written on this page before that, should Faulconer decide to run for state or even federal office after his time as mayor, his being able to look back and decisively point to concrete accomplishments can only help him.

But even now, I do not believe the speculation that the convention center debacle will be his legacy. At his State of the City address in January, Faulconer said his pledge for the next three years in office would be the following:

- Permanent, affordable housing for thousands of struggling individuals

- Number of housing units will be on the rise

- The San Diego Police Department would be fully staffed

- The “modernation and expansion of the convention center will be underway”

With the convention center measure officially off the table, it’s now time to push as hard as he can to address the housing shortage. This is no longer simply a homeless issue. This is about everyday San Diegans—some of them lifelong or multi-generational residents—who not only can’t afford to buy a house here, but also can’t even find an affordable place to rent. To put it more simply: Housing is everything. With almost every economic expert in agreement that another recession is inevitable, the city needs to address this issue now before there are even more people living on the streets.

Mayor Faulconer can help do this. His team can get to work on varying kinds of legislative and executive actions that can ease the financial burdens of everyday San Diegans and offer much-needed assistance to our homeless citizens. He can do this with help from the City Council and the Board of Supervisors. And with more financial assistance coming down the pipe from the state level to deal with both housing and homelessness, Faulconer is in the unique position to claim most of the accomplishments that result from that assistance.

It’s time to get to work.