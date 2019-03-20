Time to talk about white supremacy

× Expand Photo via iStock 508755544 Amsterdam, The Netherlands - February 6,2016: Crowd of protesters with their flags and banners at the public multi-cultural demonstration organized to protest against racism and islamophobia named "Refugees welcome, racism not!". A sign says: Fear "less hate, love more"

For many readers, it’s likely a situation that has become more and more commonplace in our daily lives. A relative, an acquaintance, even a friend says something that’s highly problematic. Rather than call them out, afraid to cause a scene, we ignore it and try to change the subject.

Some of these instances are more extreme than others. As progressives, we hang our hats on the fact that we’re more tolerant, more open to ideas even if we disagree with them.

I, for one, remember sitting around my grandmother’s dinner table and listening to my uncle rail against Muslims and people of color as every derogatory name in the book. Rather than start a fight, I said nothing. It’s one of those memories that still keep me up at night.

For those who are reading this and don’t think white supremacist terrorism is a problem or isn’t being emboldened by the dismissive, violent and hateful words of our president, it’s time to wake up. It’s no longer acceptable to simply dismiss hateful words even if they’re masked or phrased as caveats. Here are a few examples:

“I’m not racist, but _______”

“I’m not saying all _____ are bad, but _______”

“I don’t hate _____! I have a friend who is ____”

For anyone reading this and who knows someone who is uttering phrases like this to justify their racist, homophonic and Islamaphobic ideas, it’s time to calmly and lovingly tell them that this kind of talk is unacceptable. Why calmingly and lovingly? Because as much as we hate to admit it, the ones we love today may be headed down a dangerous path tomorrow. This isn’t a fight against a foreign enemy. These are our friends, neighbors and even our family members. If we do not hold them accountable, this hateful rhetoric will only continue to manifest into more violence.

So let them know how much their words hurt. How painful it is to hear them speak from such a hateful place. Do it for the immigrant, the Muslim, the woman, the person of color, the gay, the lesbian and the transgender. Do it before the words turn into unspeakable and horrendous actions.