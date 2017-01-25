Turning nothing into something at the Women’s March

People are always understandably surprised when I tell them my personal hero is Malcolm X. Sure, on the surface what could a white guy from the south possibly find in common with a civil rights icon who, for a good chunk of his life, railed against whites and called them devils?

Not a whole lot if you want me to be honest. But when I read The Autobiography of Malcolm X in high school, it truly changed my life. I was a troubled teen with no direction, and there was just something about his story that resonated with me. A former pimp and drug dealer that was reborn as a fiery orator who called out injustice wherever he saw it, he inspired me to get my shit together, do better in school and read the dictionary cover to cover.

I thought a lot about a particular moment in Malcolm’s life on Saturday when I went with the rest of the CityBeat staff to march with 40,000 other men and women in the San Diego Women’s March. I was there to show my support for these loud and proud females who, over the next four years and beyond, I fear will begin to lose hard-fought ground in their struggle for what should be basic human rights.

I, however, will likely lose nothing. As a white male, I have a leg up on everyone else. And yes, I’m deeply ashamed of having to acknowledge that fact.

But back to Malcolm. You see, when he was in the throes of the Nation of Islam, he was giving a lecture at a college and a young white woman approached him and asked what she could do to help further his cause. His answer?

“Nothing.” And he walked away.

Later in his life—after leaving the Nation, travelling to Mecca and embracing the true, peaceful tenets of Islam—Malcolm confessed to writer Alex Haley that he wished he hadn’t been so dismissive of that woman.

I thought about that moment a lot on Saturday. As I looked around, I saw thousands of passionate, engaged and, yes, angry women who were on the verge of starting yet another important movement in this country. Something that could live up to the promise of Occupy Wall Street and could embrace and work together with movements like Black Lives Matter.

But what could I do as a white man?

Nothing.

Nothing.

It kept repeating in my head. This isn’t my movement. This is their movement. As a white male, what can I truly bring to a cause that is fundamentally against the patriarchy? Something that, for millennia, has been perpetuated by my own gender and race?

Nothing.

But as we finally came to a stop in front of the County Administration Building and I Iooked out at the sea of people, I realized that, sure, progressive males can help by making monthly donations to organizations that support women’s rights, but what we really need to do is get over our own bullshit. Being a good ally means owning up to your own mistakes as a man. The times in the past where you haven’t been a good feminist. When you interrupted a woman because you thought your opinion was more important. The times where you did find yourself falling into those contradictory patriarchal trappings of gender-specific classifications (slut vs. stud, nag vs. assertive). The times you were dismissive of women’s claims that they face discrimination and harassment on a daily basis.

Yes, I have been guilty of all these things, but it’s important that I own it and continue to try to be a better person. And that means admitting to myself that the problems I deal with on a daily basis aren’t shit compared to the struggles of women. At the end of the day, it’s not my rights that are being threatened, and I certainly don’t need to mansplain that threat to anyone. CityBeat has fantastic feminist writers in Minda Honey, Alex Zaragoza and Aaryn Belfer who appear in these pages on a weekly basis. They’ll be more than happy to explain.

My job is to own up to my shit and show my support. To know that women have more than enough strength to channel their anger and disappointment into a truly progressive movement, but to also back them up if and when they need it. And, rather than speak for them, I can ask them how I can help in progressing their cause.

Hopefully, they will look at me, and each other, with stern faces and an open hearts and say…

“Everything. Let’s get started.”