Us and them

× Expand Photo by shakzu/Getty Images 538185070 San Diego, California, USA - May 27, 2016: Anti-Trump protesters display their opinion about the wall while a Trump fan smiles at their efforts during a protest outside a Trump rally in San Diego.

Back in March, just before President Trump was scheduled to land in San Diego to visit prototypes for his proposed border wall, the Union-Tribune published an editorial from San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer. In it, the mayor tried to make the president understand the importance of a bi-national relationship with Mexico. In a rather smart take on the matter, Faulconer wrote his piece in a language that perhaps Trump would understand.

“[Trump] would see firsthand how a major American city benefits from having not just a modern border crossing but also a working relationship with Mexico,” Faulconer wrote in the piece. “San Diego is living proof that a healthy economy, low unemployment rate and strong international ties are not mutually exclusive.”

In speaking to the president in the parlance of business, our Republican mayor was smartly attempting to put the delicate matter of the border in terms that are often lost in news narratives. And while the message was subtle, the overall concept was bold: A cooperative relationship with Mexico is not only good for our city, but the U.S. as well. If that relationship is strained or stressed, the U.S. will suffer not only culturally, but economically as well.

We are already seeing evidence of this. Just a few days ago, the president tweeted that if Mexico didn’t begin to ship the Central Americans currently in Tijuana “back to their countries,” he would “permanently” close the southern U.S. border. Given that this tweet came shortly after a group of people were shelled with tear gas after getting a little too close to the fence on the U.S. side.

The fact that Trump is completely unmoved by the sight of people fleeing from gas projectiles, including mothers with diapered children, speaks volumes about his capacity to understand any matter on a human, humane or humanitarian level. And as this crisis at the border continues to escalate, we often look to our local leaders for guidance or, at the least, to counter the Trump administration’s false narratives, which are then regurgitated on outlets like Fox News. U.S. Reps. Juan Vargas and Susan Davis released statements in support of the Central American migrants, with the latter saying that the clashes at the border are a result of the Trump Administration refusing “to follow the law” when it comes to processing asylum claims.

She’s not the only one attempting to make this point. Incoming New York congressperson Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has deftly pointed out that past and current U.S. foreign policies that have caused despots and gangs to rise up in countries like Honduras and Guatemala, the same countries where many of the migrants are fleeing. She has also pointed out that if Trump had sent caseworkers to the border to process asylum claims, rather than sending U.S. military troops at a cost of $72 million (so far), then much of this disaster could have been diverted.

But what of our own local elected representatives? Sure, it’s expected when our local congressperson or senators speaks up against the Trump administration’s policies and even, in the case of indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter, when they align themselves with said policies.

But what about the elected officials who live and work right here? When it comes to progressive politicians, of whom there are many more newly elected ones since Nov. 6, many seem reluctant to speak up on the matter. This is troubling considering we’ve seen what happens when politicians align themselves with the president.

Escondido Mayor Sam Abed has been an outspoken proponent of the president’s hardline policies on immigration despite the fact that he was once an immigrant himself (he is originally from Lebanon). But he was recently bounced out of office with some speculating that his opponent’s victory was due to an influx of Latinx votes. And then there’s the case of County Supervisor Kristin Gaspar, who briefly became a Fox News talking head when she aligned herself with Trump over California’s “sanctuary” laws. In the end, it didn’t help her in her run for Congress in the 49th district, as she finished a distant fifth in the June primary.

So if speaking up in support for progressive immigration policies can seemingly only help local progressive politicians, why aren’t more doing just that? And if the optics of the humanitarian crisis seem too bold of a stand to make, why not, as the mayor has done before, attempt to make the case in bold, declarative economic terms? Trump is winning the narrative. We are already seeing Tijuana residents blaming the migrants for being unable to cross the border to get to their jobs in the U.S. And as things get worse for them, things will only get worse for us.