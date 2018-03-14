We can all help support local music

At this point, the majority of my adult life has been spent as an arts editor. The majority of that has been focused on covering music. I’ve been on record, both in this space and talking to CityBeat readers in person, about how it’s been a steep learning curve for me when it comes to immersing myself in local politics and how, for the most part, I’ve had to leave the music and arts in the capable hands of fellow editors Torrey Bailey and Jeff Terich.

The Local Music Issue is particularly special to me. It was the first issue of CityBeat that I ever contributed to and, over the years, I’ve been fortunate to discover bands and artists that not only enriched my life, but eventually became my friends as well. All of this while also earning a reputation as a brutally honest and downright disrespectful critic that some bands loved to hate. It was quite silly, really. I’ve had my email account hacked several times, been physically threatened and had people talk shit about me on multiple online forums all because I didn’t like somebody’s music.

As annoying as those things were, it never deterred me from being “just some guy with eyes, ears and an opinion,” as I would often describe myself to those who complained. I wasn’t deterred when a local singer-songwriter bought an ad in this very paper that said nothing but “Seth Combs is an asshole.” I wasn’t deterred when this CityBeat’s publisher would email complaints to me from angry club owners threatening to never work with the paper again because I gave one of their shows a bad review. And I still wasn’t when CityBeat asked me to compile my top-10 “best (worst) reviews” for its 10th anniversary issue back in 2012 (complete with a caricature of me holding a no Sublime picket sign). The headline: “Straight shooter or total jerk?”

No, what really gave me pause was when some bands would actually seek me out at a club or bar and specifically request that I give them a bad review. You see, while I had anticipated the blowback and the trolling, I never expected that it would become more desirable for bands to get a bad review because they knew that review would get twice as much attention as a good review. And they were right! I can recall dozens of albums that I loved and wrote about, but barely anyone would read those reviews. It’s possible they meant something to the people whose albums got the accolades, but that review wasn’t going to get half as many Facebook likes or comments as a bad one. And that’s just sad.

My point is that while I’d still consider myself to be “just some guy with eyes, ears and an opinion,” my time away from the music and arts scene has given me a lot of perspective. For as long as I can remember, whether it came to music and art, San Diego has always been a city on the verge of greatness. And if you ever see me out in public and you’re feeling particularly masochistic, I’ll happily provide you a bullet-pointed, subReddited diatribe about how the music and arts scene can be improved and all the things that would make it the shining music and arts beacon it deserves to be.

I could lay that all out here, but my space and your time is limited so I will just say this: In the nearly 20 years I’ve been writing about music and arts in this town, the one common thread, the one crucial element to making the scene better has always come down to support.

Support can come in a lot of different ways. It can be as simple as you, dear reader, going out and supporting a local band on a Friday night (ahem, may I recommend the Redwoods Revue show at The Casbah this Friday). By god, read the good reviews (not just the bad ones), and go seek out those bands. Support can also come in the form of local marketing and PR firms (we certainly have a lot of them) working pro-bono for bands and artists that they like to help them get the word out. And now that I’m getting my feet wet in politics, I can say that support is often as simple as showing up to protest city budget cuts to the arts (which is about to be an issue again) or speaking at a City Council meeting about the importance of affordable housing.

One thing that will never change about our rich and diverse arts scene is just how much support it needs from other people to thrive. Without it, San Diego will continue to always be that city on the verge and not the cultural destination it deserves to be.