We made a clickbait Comic-Con listicle. What happened next is shocking!

× Expand A redacted page from the city's contract for Comic-Con extension.

Welcome to San Diego, Comic-Conners (yeah, that doesn’t sound right, but whatever, just go with it)!

In my mind, I’m envisioning some pale, bespectacled cosplayer who saw one of CityBeat’s red stands on the streets of downtown. They might have picked up an issue thinking it was going to be filled with some kind of fluffy, listicle nonsense such as “Comic-Con 2017: 10 Things to Watch” and “5 Comic-Con 2017 secrets from a convention pro” (these inspired attempts at clickbait can all be found at the San Diego Union-Tribune website along with the groundbreaking masterstroke, “Black Eyed Peas to celebrate new graphic novel at Comic-Con”).

A Black Eyed Peas graphic novel?! I smell an Eisner Award!

Sure, there is a great roundup of Comic-Con-related events in these pages, but we here at CityBeat are entirely too busy being all [eye roll emoji] and throwing out sick burns like “that’s so 2000 and late” to get around to crafting Comic-Con listicles.

But hey, there’s a first for everything. So without further ado, here it is, our super-sarcastic, Black Eyed Peas-free listicle…

TOP FIVE SUPER-SAFE GUIDE TO COMIC-CON FOR COOL COMIC-CONNERS COMING TO THE CON.

5.) Don’t buy local, think global. Please don’t be tempted by those quaint brunch spots like the delightful Café Chloe or the refreshing takes on Mexican food offered up at La Puerta (yeah, it’s just up the street from the convention center, but look away!). Stick with what’s familiar. There’s Hard Rock Café! And why bother trying one of our city’s glorious, baby arm-sized California Burritos (carne asada, cheese and French fries). The Del Taco near City College has French fries too! Just get a side of fries and throw them into that Del Beef Burrito™ and call it a day.

4.) Yeah, we have beer, but who cares if it’s craft? Perhaps Comic-Conners have heard rumors about our amazing local beer scene. Sure, Resident Brewing’s Vacation Coconut IPA tastes like Angel kisses (a kiss from Angel on Buffy, duh) and Monkey Paw’s Captain Shaddock’s Forbidden Fruit tastes like what a Ballast Point Grapefruit Sculpin should taste like, but let’s stick with a name we can trust: Anheuser-Busch. They just opened a sweet spot called 10 Barrel Brewing down the street from the convention center. Just ignore those protestors with their silly “10 Barrel is Not Craft Beer” signs. And speaking of ignoring…

3.) No, those aren’t homeless people. They are, uh… extras for a movie? What’s it about? Um, it’s about the crisis level effects of what can happen in a city when local politicians ignore a problem for too long and instead focus on football teams. Really, just ignore them. Look, up in the sky, it’s Superman!

2.) Get an Airbnb… while you still can. Our City Attorney recently declared that short-term vacation rentals like Airbnb are illegal in San Diego, but don’t worry about that. The city isn’t cracking down (yet) and while San Diego’s hotel lobbyists are stronger than Supreme Leader Snoke, we’re totally confident the city will come up with a solution soon and Comic-Conners won’t have to take out a second mortgage to afford a hotel room next year.

1.) Just enjoy it while it’s (still) here. Waiting in line all day to get a peripheral glance at B-list celebrities can be tiring, so if Comic-Conners need a break, our fine city has plenty to offer (bruh, them pandas doe). We just got an extension to have Comic-Con here through 2021, and it’s so not a big deal that our request to the city for copies of that extension contract came back so redacted it would make the House Intelligence Committee blush. Don’t worry about that convention center expansion! It’ll happen just as soon as we figure out this pesky soccer team situation.