We need to share ideas on bike-sharing

Remember how excited most people were when the City Attorney cleared the way for other bike-sharing companies to begin operating in the city? Up until then, we only had one option (the dockable DecoBike) when it came to bike-sharing. But for a month now, we’ve had a rainbow of options (green, yellow, orange), all of which are easy to find and leave behind since we no longer have to locate a dock to park them.

What could possibly go wrong?

While I initially thought the naysaying would eventually die down and people would come around to sharing sidewalks with bikeshares, it now seems as if the backlash is catching on. And while it’s easy to get caught up in the narrative about San Diego simply being “not ready” to be a truly bike-friendly city, that is simply the most obvious and convenient of arguments. Both locals and tourists like to walk around this city and not have to worry about falling over a parked bike in the middle of the sidewalk

For able-bodied people, we often take these minor inconveniences for granted. For the 6.1 percent of San Diegans who have some kind of disability that affects their mobility, dodging parked bikes can be especially difficult. While there have not been any serious incidents, the issue of mobility and accessibility for disabled locals is one that has taken a backseat to reports of NIMBYism or how it might hurt local businesses.

“I totally get it. It’s a great way to navigate around the city, and I consider myself a bicycle advocate,” says Ian Døsland, a Navy vet who works as a “wheelchair bike messenger” and deposition officer at CalExpress Attorney Services. “However, the way these dockless bikes are carelessly strewn about the downtown sidewalks makes things difficult for me. This whole job is a game of minutes.”

In addition to it affecting his livelihood, Døsland goes on to say that it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to navigate through the parked bikes even if he’s relatively mobile compared to other disabled citizens.

“These bikes are constantly being left in the middle of the sidewalks where there is room to walk around, but definitely not room for a wheelchair. It’s even more difficult for wider electric wheelchairs. Their only options are to try and move the obstruction or go across the street to pass. I am fortunate enough to be in a very light and narrow chair, but it still impacts my work. Often, I can’t take the time to lean a bike in a good spot where it should have been placed in the first place.”

Some business owners are doing just that. In response to the bikes turning up all over the neighborhood, Little Italy business owners and members of the Little Italy Association began manually moving all the bikes into one location at the end of the neighborhood on State Street. However, the bikes are still blocking a significant portion of the sidewalk. While the association did a good job in parking the bikes vertically and up against the wall, they are still becoming stacked with one bike right next to another.

Still, we can’t blame the Little Italy Association for responding to an issue that could have been prevented in the first place. When I spoke to someone who works at City Hall last week, he couldn’t help but remark that that this is precisely the reason why sometimes things take time and are debated and amended in what can seem like endless City Council sessions. Reached for comment via email, Councilmember Chris Ward seemed genuinely concerned, as he represents most of the neighborhoods directly affected by the bike-sharing programs.

“We need to ensure that our sidewalks are easily accessible by all and that the bikes and scooters are used and left responsibly,” says Ward, adding that he immediately began to work with the City Attorney and Mayor Faulconer to address various legal concerns after the bike-sharing bonanza. “My neighborhoods are ideal for biking, but we need to better educate both users and operators on the laws we have on the books. Users need to be better informed on how to properly ride and park these bikes so as not to obstruct our public right of ways.”

Ian Døsland, however, thinks this should have already been done.

“I would’ve loved if the city had done outreach beforehand to bring these topics to light,” Døsland says. “Right now it is like someone threw a bunch of rocks in our pond, and maybe we just have to wait a bit for the water to settle. We can’t expect the city to take care of everything, so we need to be more conscious and mindful of where we put the bikes.”