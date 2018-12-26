We should not move on

× Expand Photo by Duncan Moore

I’m not very good at math, but I didn’t need to have a number-swirling, Beautiful Mind-type brain to crunch the numbers in the damning report issued by the California State Auditor’s Office last Thursday.

The 46-page report, which was called for by local State Assemblymember Todd Gloria back in May, goes into excruciating detail on the city and county’s response to the 2017 hepatitis A outbreak. The verdict? That the county, led by the all-Republican Board of Supervisors, did not effectively plan, coordinate or effectively communicate with the city to help prevent the spread of the disease. The result of their inaction led not only to the outbreak itself, but even more damning, the county remained ambivalent and “lacked a strong sense of urgency” even after the outbreak was at a critical point and people were dying.

Of the many alarming and face-palming passages in the report, the key excerpt may be in State Auditor Elaine Howle’s introductory letter: “This report concludes that the county, which is responsible for the area’s public health matters, took steps to understand the increasing number of reported hepatitis A cases… However, the county failed to include critical details in planning its response such as identifying the number of vaccinations it would administer, the timelines for administering them, and the resources—primarily, nursing staff—needed to carry out the vaccination program.”

The response from local politicians, media and concerned citizens has been swift and pointed.

“One thing is clear: lives could have been saved,” said Assemblymember Gloria in a statement.

Newly elected Supervisor Nathan Fletcher (now the only Democrat on the five-member board) pledged to do his part to ensure “a public health crisis like this never happens again.”

The Union-Tribune issued a blistering editorial calling out the county’s “lethal incompetence.”

Homeless advocate Michael McConnell told The New York Times that “because the people being impacted were homeless people, there was not the same sense of urgency,” adding that it was only after non-homeless citizens became infected with Hep. A, that the Board of Supervisors began taking it seriously. McConnell, along with former District 8 Councilmember David Alvarez, were among the first people to condemn the county’s inaction.

But perhaps the first person to explicitly sound the alarm was also revealed in the report. In an April 2017 email, the county’s leading epidemiology expert, Dr. Eric McDonald, warned Dr. Wilma Wooten (head of San Diego Health and Human Services) of an increase in Hep. A cases, and that “if more aggressive measures are not coordinated immediately, this outbreak is on track to be one of the worst ones in the United States since the vaccine was introduced.”

His prediction proved to be prophetic. What’s more, the email was withheld by the county despite Public Records requests from Voice of San Diego. Let’s reiterate this: the county intentionally withheld that email from the media.

And yet the timing of the report couldn’t have been worse. The holidays were upon us and even by the time this editorial is out, it’s likely the rage will have died down and calls for “doing better” and “moving on” will be the narrative. Supervisor Kristin Gaspar has already seemingly done so stating that “more important than pointing fingers and laying blame, is taking the lessons learned from this incident and using them to be better prepared for future health emergencies.”

If only it were that simple for the 398 people who were hospitalized during this crisis. If only it were that simple for the 20 people who are no longer living because of the county’s inaction.

We should not move on. Some people need to resign. Some need to be fired. Some need to be recalled if they do not resign. And no amount of holiday cheer or calls to “move on” should make us forget this epic and unparalleled failure. Shame!