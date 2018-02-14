We still care

× Expand Russell Hartsaw

One of the key elements of being a responsible grown-up is accepting mistakes and making changes to make sure the same mistakes don’t happen again.

It’s certainly not that simple when it comes to making changes to the county’s jails. When policies are bad and even cruel, they will often go unchecked and unchanged until someone gets to the bottom of it and calls them out. And that’s often where the media comes in.

For years, journalist Kelly Davis has reported on the alarming number of people who have died while in custody at San Diego County jails. She has written about this topic in several local and national publications, including her brilliant tenure as Associate Editor at CityBeat. With help from fellow journalist Dave Maass, Davis diligently reported on how San Diego County had the highest mortality rate of any large county in the state between 2007 and 2012.

And she didn’t stop at a one-off, number-crunching story filled with a few facts and figures. She did an entire series of articles. She talked to relatives and jail personnel, medical examiners and experts, to get to the bottom of these “60 Dead Inmates,” as the series was called. The series won some awards and even prompted the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board to criticize the Sheriff’s Department, which oversees the jails. Still, Sheriff Bill Gore (who is up for reelection this year), via a spokesperson, said that Davis was overstating the problem.

What were those problems? There was the case of Tommy Tucker, who was handcuffed, pepper-sprayed, put in a chokehold and suffocated because he tried to take a cup of hot water back to his cell. There was Russell Hartsaw, an elderly gay man who was moved from protective custody and placed in a cell with a gang member who ended up beating him to death. And there was Daniel Sisson, whose family was awarded $3.2 million after he died from an asthma attack while withdrawing from heroin in the Vista jail.

The list goes on.

And as former CityBeat editor David Rolland put it at the time in the appropriately titled editorial “Who cares about jail inmates dying?,” these weren’t convicted criminals in prison, these were detainees who had not yet been convicted of any crime.

“The apathy surrounding this issue saddens us,” Rolland said at the time. “We’ll continue to cover this appalling story; we hope that, one day, you’ll care.”

Davis continued to cover the issue for the Union-Tribune and others. As it turns out, someone cared. Davis reported on the wife of a Marine who was suing the county over the suicide of her husband Kristopher Nesmith, a 21-year-old Marine. Turns out Nesmith had fashioned a makeshift noose while detained at Vista jail. A guard saw him do it but didn’t bother placing him on suicide watch. The judge in the lawsuit, citing Davis’ reporting, recently rejected a request by county lawyers that Nesmith’s suit be dismissed.

So what did those lawyers do? They made Davis a party to the lawsuit, serving her a subpoena and filing a motion to compel that would force her to give up her notes, research and sources for all of her jail stories.

And while I certainly didn’t expect the county to admit they were wrong and implement the necessary changes to ensure no inmates die in custody again, I also didn’t expect them to come after an award-winning journalist whose only agenda was to report the truth about what most agree was a very disturbing trend in the county’s jail system.

And there are others who care. I commend local attorney Matthew Halgren, who is working pro bono to defend Davis and filed an opposition to the county’s motion. And while a judge recently ruled that Davis does not have to give any information to the county lawyers, it’s not clear whether they still plan to pursue her. We reiterate the statement made by Voice of San Diego this week when they said, “Enough. The county needs to stand up and back off.”

What’s more, they also need to (finally!) start taking these deaths seriously. Maybe they didn’t care then and maybe they don’t care now. But people are dying unnecessarily, and the county pays a huge price for it and not just from the huge settlements they end up paying to bereaved families. Stop shooting the messenger!

The cause of a fellow journalist who was brave enough to report the truth is one that we should all care about, but we should also care about the stories she was reporting on in the first place. To paraphrase my predecessor, I hope that one day, you’ll care, but today is as good a day as any.