We still out here

“14 pages, 19 articles, 67 ads. What should I wear to the #CityBeatIsOver party?”

So read a tweet from Medley of Junk who, from what I can decipher, is big on fringe-right conspiracies and defending Confederate imagery. They (not sure as to Medley’s gender, nor do I care enough to ask TBH) were responding to last week’s cover, which featured a burning Confederate flag.

I only point it out here because it’s not the first time someone has used the ol’ CityBeat’s never gonna last or CityBeat’s days are numbered chestnut to respond to us. Hell, it’s pretty much Carl DeMaio’s only comeback whenever we call him out on his nonsense. Then again, he’s never been the most logical or savvy debater.

But here we are, 15 years in and still going strong. Sure, our page count has fluctuated over the years and, just like any newsprint publication, we’ve had to learn how to do more with less, but our mission has been consistent: “to produce a weekly newspaper so cool it’ll be difficult to forgive yourself for missing it… it’ll be smart, bold and fun to read. It will cater to thoughtful people who care about the issues. It will report, analyze and, at times, call for activism to solve important problems.”

The quote above was from this column (titled, “What is this thing?”) in the very first issue of San Diego CityBeat on August 21, 2002. It was written by one of my mentors, David Rolland, and 15 years later, the mission statement remains the same.

However, when it comes to contributors and content, there are very few holdovers from that first issue. Ed Decker’s acerbic “Sordid Tales” column made its first appearance and Tom Tomorrow’s “The Modern World” brilliantly roasted the grossly inept, post-9/11 Bush administration. There was also an appearance from a spry music writer named Jeffrey Terich, who is now CityBeat’s music editor.

So yeah, sure, a lot has changed at CityBeat over the years, but that “smart, bold and fun” attitude remains. I’m not writing all this in attempt to self-aggrandize or fluff our own feathers, but rather to point out just how much CityBeat is the exception to the rule. Just last week, as I sat down to write that issue’s “From the Editor” column, the word came out that The Village Voice—long the exemplar of alternative news weeklies—was ceasing print operations and going digital only.

To be honest, the news hit me pretty hard. At the time the story broke, I was working out of the office of the City Weekly in Salt Lake City. The editor there, Enrique Limón, is a CityBeat alumnus (longtime readers may remember him from his hilarious nightlife column, “The Enrique Experience”), and he was with me when his arts editor broke the news that we’d no longer be able to pick up a copy of The Village Voice from one of its signature red newsstands. We both kind of looked at each other silently and sighed. Nothing really needed to be said. It’s as if we were both thinking the same thing: This is what we signed up for. We know we might be next.

When it comes to print media, it seems nothing is forever anymore. However, I think I can speak for both my friend and myself when I say that we’ll continue to do this for as long as we can. So I’d like to take this opportunity to thank all the writers and editors over the years who helped shape this paper into what it is today. I’d also like to thank the ad reps who bust their asses every week to keep us afloat, as well as CityBeat’s parent company, Southland Publishing, for continuing to keep our (physical) paper in readers’ hands.

But most of all, I’d like to thank our loyal readers. We’ll be having a proper celebration of our 15th anniversary in October with the release of our annual “Best Of” issue. Leading up to that and continuing into 2018, we will begin to unveil some new features and content. Starting next week, we will begin with some early coverage of the candidates and issues that readers will need to know about leading up to the 2018 election. We will also be doing some smaller, reader service-type roundups of local news and issues (it’s going to look amazing).

So rest in peace, Village Voice (well, kind of), but to our local haters, I only have this to say: Sorry, but we’re not going anywhere anytime soon.