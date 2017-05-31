We work too damn hard, but who’s working for us

There’s a pretty good chance that regular readers of this column are politically left-of-center, and they read CityBeat to get some real talk on local politics from a progressive perspective.

Well, here’s some real talk: I just returned from a nice little European vacation, and I’m here to tell anyone that will listen that we Americans work entirely too hard. Before anyone starts to think I’m segueing into some cringe-worthy diatribe about socialism, bear with me for a sec.

I love my work ethic and, unfortunately, it’s quintessentially America. I bust my ass to get this paper out, often working way past regular work hours. I imagine this is also the case for many of our readers and, just like me, they can get a measly two weeks off a year for paid vacation. That’s the American way.

Meanwhile, over in Europe, most of the countries have single-payer health care systems, employees make a living wage and, what’s best, get one to two paid months off a year for vacation time. What struck me the most on my travels was how happy most people are with their respective jobs. Granted, most of the people I encountered were in the service industry or working for a small business, but they all seemed content in the fact they made a living wage.

We’re moving away from that in the U.S., and San Diego unions, once champions for worker’s rights, do what they can but are consistently steamrolled by politicians and, more recently, their own kind (re: Mickey Kasparian).

Entrepreneurship is down, and why shouldn’t it be? It’s as if we learned nothing from the Great Recession. Small businesses employ half of the private sector but aren’t expanding. What’s worse, banks and the federal government are loosening lending standards for big businesses and tightening them for smaller ones. If a small business does get a loan, it can sometimes be with a predatory lending entity that charges them ridiculous interest rates that will, inevitably, make them less likely to give employees raises or offer them health care (those freedom-hating socialists in Europe don’t need to worry about that). More locally, these loans affect what a business can pay employees and, as a result, the wages are rarely commensurate with the high cost of living in San Diego.

That’s what makes an organization like Main Street Alliance San Diego so refreshing and vital. Started 10 months ago, the band of more than 200 local independent businesses is part of a larger, nationwide network of groups that are learning that there is strength in numbers. While Main Street Project Director Karim Bouris is keen to point out that Main Street is not a union and is only given limited direction from the national and regional chapters, he says that the San Diego chapter’s main campaigns are clearly about the rights of workers (immigration issues, health care, the environment and, naturally, capital investment).

The chapter recently released a white paper (essentially a report on the state of a certain topic) to the public and to the city detailing just how hard it can be for small business owners when they don’t have the city itself in their corner. When I spoke to Mikey Knab—Main Street member and owner of Ponce’s Restaurant—about it, he said that many banks are still “lending in pre-recession terms” and that there’s still a “pattern of discrimination” when it comes to people of color. The chapter’s white paper focuses specifically on the County budget and both Knab and Bouris hopes that the city will assist them in helping fight against the corporate lending practices that lead to many small businesses either straddled in debt or just out of business.

“Access to capital is very important,” says Knab. “So all of our processes are currently being developed. Sometimes you throw noodles against the wall and see what sticks. So some of us are working from a policy legislative angle, while some of us are working from a media standpoint to change the narrative angle. Some of us are like, ‘Let’s go talk to banks.’”

Knab says that Main Street has plans for some cool fundraising events in the future, but that for now, the main goal is to get the city and county to see the benefits of doing more to help small businesses thrive. I encourage readers to read the full interview with Mikey Knab.

× Expand Photo by Torrey Bailey Main Street Alliance San Diego members Karim Bouris and Mikey Knab

Main Street Alliance San Diego was created in order to promote, support and empower local independent businesses. It now has more than 200 members and recently released a white paper titled “Investing in San Diego Families: A Proposal for Small Business Success,” which lays out factors that can affect small businesses, as well as policy initiatives they hope will lead to a more symbiotic relationship with city leaders.

Below is an interview with Mikey Knab, owner of Ponce’s Mexican Restaurant and one of the Main Street coalition’s most active members.

CityBeat: How long have you been involved in the coalition?

Mikey Knab: I'm going to say about nine months. I think that's right.

CB: How did you come to be involved?

MK: Main Street Alliance is a national organization. They have local chapters and the San Diego chapter started about 10 months ago, so the director Karim [Bouris] was doing outreach to meet businesses that were interested in social justice. These kinds of value-based small business owners and operators.

CB: What was it about the Main Street platform or outlook that attracted you to it?

MK: I'm a small business operator, and my business has been around for almost 50 years. We have been and are part of a lot of different organizations like the California Restaurant Association, National Restaurant Association and I’m the president of the Adams Avenue Business Association. There are different kinds of organizations that do different things, and a lot of times we find it very beneficial to us and sometimes we don't. Sometimes, some of the issues that are focused on by other organizations that we've been part of are divergent from our values. Main Street Alliance is a value-based organization so the values that make up the platform of Main Street Alliance are in complete alignment with our own. So to me, that was a liberating feeling to join a business organization that is focused more on people than products.

CB: So you weren't familiar with the organization before?

MK: That's an interesting question. I was very peripherally because we have a restaurant in Portland as well that we just opened, and Portland’s Main Street chapter is the biggest and most active one. They've done a lot of great work in Portland. Now I wasn't aware of what they were doing, which is kind of the hallmark of a good organization. So I have seen some of the fruits of their labor up there, but I didn't realize who it was that was doing it. I didn't pay a lot of attention because I was busy opening a restaurant. Then I got back here, met Karim, talked about what they were doing and felt really happy about it. I realized, ‘Oh that's what those people are up there.’

CB: You mentioned some of the fruits of their labor. What were you referring to?

MK: A lot of it has to do with alternate forms of transportation. Portland’s really good with biking especially because of climate concerns—you know, reducing greenhouse gases through transportation opportunities and then more so like a feeling of community networking among businesses.

CB: So you've been involved with Main Street here from the beginning. How many people are in Main Street now and how does a business become a member?

M: There’s 200 and something businesses that have signed on as members of Main Street Alliance San Diego. To give you sort of some context to the way that works is first, there's a survey that you take. You sit down and meet Karim, and he talks about what the organization does. Then there's a survey where we ask specific questions about the pillars of the policy. It's not really policy because we’re not strictly speaking in a political organization. but the platform—that's a good word that you used. The platform is focused on immigration, health, and we view that on a broad scale—health care, the ACA, that kind of stuff, and it's also environmental health and climate action plans, stuff like that. We’re also focused on access to capital, which is really important to a lot of our members, and then the San Diego County Budget, which is basically that we believe that investing in the community is good for business.

So we’ll sit down with a potential member to talk about those four things. They say ‘I'm comfortable with these things,’ or ‘I’m not,’ and we always say, ‘If you're comfortable with two of them or three of them and not the other one, that's fine.’ We won't put their name on that part, and we don't ask people to do anything that would make them uncomfortable.

We ask other questions like, ‘What is the biggest barrier to success for you at the local and federal level?’ For instance, we ask if they would rather have more customers or less regulation, and the answer is surprisingly that 60 percent say more customers. They don't care as much about regulation as you’d think from what you'll hear in stories on the news and stuff.

That's how the onboarding works, and then there's levels of membership where, because it's all volunteers, some people just say, ‘Yeah it's cool, put my name on it,’ or whatever because they're busy. And then others are like ‘Yeah, I can do it, but all I can do is maybe come to one meeting a month or a mixer every quarter.’

CB: How do the members decide what to prioritize?

MK: It's all organic. That's an interesting thing because since Main Street Alliance is a national organization, there are national priorities, but there's not pressure from the top. Our platform all comes bubbling up from what we have locally. For instance, Minneapolis, Minnesota has a really strong Main Street chapter, but they don't focus on immigration at all. Obviously that issue is very important locally, so that's a high level priority for us.

Main Street Alliance was founded in 2008 or ‘09 when the Affordable Care Act was first going through the legislative process, so I think health care is always a starting point for every chapter that forms. We decided to pivot our health focus, not away from but in order to broaden our scope so we can include environmental health. So that includes climate action stuff but also things like mental health and housing.

The access to capital part is one of the things on the survey that people are like. ‘Yeah, let’s do that.’ They're the most excited in figuring out how to find fair, accessible funding for smaller source businesses where we're not at a competitive disadvantage. The county budget one is the least exciting for most of our members. Not everyone that's in small business likes doing wonky policy stuff.

CB: Not many people do.

MK: Yeah, I’m one of those weirdos that likes it, but most people feel intimidated meeting a Board of Supervisors member or a Representative. For me, I’ve been really impressed with our ability to educate our membership so that they understand how and why that's important. Then they start to get ignited a bit, so that's how we figure it out.

Another one that's happened organically here in San Diego that was not part of the plan is this “Ladies of Main Street” group that was formed. It's basically empowered female entrepreneurs that meet together. They’ve taken on a bit of the health argument as well, because obviously organizations like Planned Parenthood are important more so to women often than men. That’s just something that just organically kind of came about.

CB: I want to get back to the access to capital aspect. I’m sure that that is something where members often say, ‘Oh yes, it's so hard for me to get a loan from a bank.’ What are some of the more concrete actions that Main Street does? Is it legislative? Is it about sitting down with the Board of Supervisors? I’m sure that can be a complicated process.

MK: Access to capital is very important. So all of our processes are currently being developed. Sometimes you throw noodles against the wall and see what sticks, so some of us are working from a policy legislative angle, while some of us are working from a media standpoint to change the narrative angle. Some of us are like, ‘Let’s go talk to banks.’

At one of our last chapter meetings, there was this conversation that just bubbled up about what is a good bank. It was very lively and everyone had different opinions like, ‘Well, is a good bank one that has a nice app on your phone so you can deposit a check by taking a photo of it?’ That's important to us because we need efficacy, but we're also a values-based organization, so is a good bank one that really shares our values? Well, of course that would be great. Are there banks like that?

So there's an education element to our process, and it's an iterative process. Sometimes we find that one pressure point will work and another time that same pressure point won't be as useful. The good news is these are all really sharp people. They're all, to varying degrees, successful business owners. We have a very diverse membership, so it's really nice to have all these voices working together.

On the access to capital side, it's a little more educational and education oriented. On the county budget side, it's a little more policy oriented. On the immigration side, it's mostly narrative oriented at the moment. On the policy side, we’re working on an issue that is hyperlocal, which is a city ordinance that prohibits non-franchised haulers to take organic materials from commercial customers. So essentially that means nobody but the big companies can compost, and that will go into effect July 1.

CB: Nobody but the big companies?

MK: Nobody but the big franchise haulers. You know, the big trash hauling companies. They pay a franchise fee to the city, which is fine. There's nothing wrong with being successful in big business, but it's just that there's something wrong with prohibiting small businesses from achieving goals that the climate action plan is set for or that I need as a business owner. So this is something that we're pushing in policy side on the local level. I had two meetings last week and I've got one more next week and they’re all about soil and composting.

CB: I don't feel like I'm being unfair if I say that it's a relatively new organization and you guys are still learning the ropes, so to speak, when it comes to political action.

MK: The San Diego chapter is. We do get guidance from the national office, which is helpful, but as I said, they don't pressure us. They're letting us be what's right for here.

CB: What would you say to someone who could potentially see the organization as something that's simply devoted to fighting corporate interests?

MK: No, it’s not that.

CB: Right, but what do you say to the politician who might say, ‘Oh, it's just a bunch of small businesses who don't want a Wal-Mart opening up next door’?

MK: How would I steer the perception? A quick way to boil it down is that the quarterly profit model doesn't work for communities. Yes, as a business, we need to make money. That's always going to be true or else we can't pay our employees, but the long view is more important to us. I’m speaking for myself this time, but I view my employees as my most valuable asset and I love to invest in them in as many ways as I can. That includes paying them a living wage. It also includes things like, ‘Oh, I’m going to invest in this Little League because your kids are going to play in it.’ We're going to support the arts because we want your family and your friends to be able to enjoy that kind of stuff.

My time is valuable and I want to spend it on things that will invest back into my business and my community. I view them as one in the same and I think that that’s what Main Street is about that. So the larger corporations that people might perceive us to be against aren't always divergent from our values, but when they prioritize quarterly profit returns over community investment, that's when they are.

CB: Can you give me a sense of what's next for you guys? We talked a little about the access to capital. Is that sort of the priority right now?

MK: What's next for us is outreach. We’d love to grow our membership specifically in North County and south of Downtown just because we're underrepresented in those areas at the moment, simply because we started in mid-city and grew from there. So in 10 months, we’ve signed up over 200 businesses to be part of Main Street Alliance. We’d like to get to 300 or 350 by the end of summer. Outside of that, you know, it’s like I said, we're still in that education moment for some of what we're doing. The county’s budget came out last Monday, so we're digesting. It's a big document and then we’ll have a white paper for that. Then we’ll be advocating for certain sorts of investment within the next week or two.

CB: Can you give people a broad sense of what you're hoping or what you're going to be suggesting in the white paper?

MK: Sure. What I think is very clear to us is we don't want to see the county sit on a giant surplus. We’d like for them to invest those taxpayer dollars in programs that have already been approved and that are underutilized, such as Calworks and CalFresh. I’d love to see the county do a lot more work on housing crisis, so things like that. Just in the same way that I like to invest in my little community as one restaurant, I want to see the county invest in the whole community that they represent.