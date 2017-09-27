What’s so scary ‘bout peace, love and citizen review boards?

A few weeks before Alfred Olango was shot dead by an El Cajon police officer, that city’s elected officials had an important decision to make. After a San Diego County Grand Jury investigation of citizen complaints against officers, the jury came back with the recommendation that certain cities begin to set up citizen review boards. The predominantly white male El Cajon City Council voted against setting up such a commission based in a strongly worded opinion that “such a board would have no positive affect [sic] on either improving police procedures or in furthering the confidence of the public.”

Not even two months after that statement was written, Officer Richard Gonsalves, who had recently been demoted after several women accused him of sexual harassment, shot a clearly distraught Olango four times after Olango brandished a vape pen. In addition to being shot, Olango was also shocked with a Taser.

El Cajon voters also had an important decision to make on Nov. 7, 2016. Three of the five seats on the City Council were up for grabs and, because the city doesn’t have a primary system, 10 candidates were running for the three seats. Many of the candidates, including democrats Vickie Knight Butcher and Stephanie Harper, said that they supported citizen review boards, with Harper even telling KPBS that such a board may have even prevented the shooting of Olango.

Both Harper and Butcher lost.

The two new council members elected in November include Steve Goble, who was endorsed by the El Cajon Police Department (spoiler: they don’t want citizen review boards) and Bessmon “Ben” Kalasho, a former beauty pageant owner who is also against citizen review boards. He is currently being sued by two former pageant contestants for fraud, defamation and, in the case of one contestant, promising her a victory in exchange for sex.

This editorial will be out on newsstands on Sept. 27, the one-year anniversary of the Olango shooting. Given the events of the past weekend—or hell, the events of the past eight months—it was easy to look past this anniversary. While Trump and the coterie of white men who own NFL teams attempted to reframe Colin Kaepernick’s protests, the original reasons that Kaepernick was kneeling during the national anthem began to seem more and more distant. Suddenly, it became a debate about patriotism and free speech rather than a statement about having a long-delayed, much-needed discussion about race, social justice and police brutality in America.

When Kaepernick first started kneeling in 2016, police were killing nearly two unarmed Black people per week. That’s five times the rate of unarmed whites. Of those killings, only 12 percent of those cases resulted in an officer being charged with any kind of crime. According to a ProPublica analysis, young Black men are still 21(!) times more likely to be killed by cops than young white men.

Union-Tribune writer Peter Rowe had a great piece over the weekend examining the fallout of the Olango shooting and where we are a year later. On that latter point, the sad answer is nowhere near where we should be. And the unfortunate fact is that citizen review and advisory boards are often still a work in progress for cities like Los Angeles, which is still trying to work out the kinks after voters approved a flawed measure that subs out citizen review boards for a “Board of Rights” panel made up of one civilian and two cops.

Law enforcement often claims that such boards are already biased against police and can only undermine their credibility, but as last year’s racial profiling study by SDSU researchers already proved, there’s not much credibility to work with.

Citizen review boards, if done correctly, can help restore some of the trust between law enforcement and the communities they’re meant to serve. First, those who live outside of El Cajon should talk to their friends and family who live there about the ineffectual state of their council. Second, Californians should write their state senators and encourage them to support AB 284, a bill co-authored by local state Sen. Ben Hueso which would require the Department of Justice to set up “Statewide Officer-Involved Shootings Investigation Teams” to review police shootings. The bill is stalled in the State Senate and is opposed by nearly every major police organization. It’s time to start asking them why they’re so afraid.