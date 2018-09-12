When a loss is really a win

× Expand Photo via Shutterstock Serena Williams

I generally try to avoid writing about pop culture on this page. I’ve always looked at it like I’d rather bring people’s attention to an important issue that’s not trending on social media and/or being written about ad nauseam by a completely superfluous amount of editorial writers (most of them being white men like me).

And really, what more is there to say about the incident at the US Open with Serena Williams and umpire Carlos Ramos? In fact, even with my wanting to scream in the faces of my supposedly woke male friends on Facebook and Twitter—commenting things like “well, rules are rules” and “she went too far”—I’ve still bitten my tongue.

And then I read the quote from Ramos in USA Today on Tuesday.

“I’m fine, given the circumstances,’’ said Ramos. “It’s a delicate situation, but ‘a la carte’ arbitration does not exist. Do not worry about me!”

Ramos went on to tell the Portuguese paper Tribuna Expresso that he’s been getting tons of support, and that he is “sure of his performance.”

This was just too much. When I watched Williams’ “fall,” as it was described by The New York Times’ Wesley Morris on Monday, I did not see a “meltdown” or a “temper tantrum,” but rather, as Malcolm X once put it, chickens coming home to roost. I saw a woman standing up to the hypocritical nature of the selective enforcement of the rules based on gender.

What’s more, there’s the added element that Williams has more than earned the benefit of the doubt. The US Open incident happened mere days after Colin Kaepernick (via Nike) knighted Williams “the greatest athlete ever.” I’m not here to debate that proclamation, but Williams has proven herself to be more than capable of keeping her cool. She knows all too well that she’s under a much larger microscope when compared to tennis players who are men. The way she handles herself on the court has always been much more scrutinized precisely because she’s not only a woman, but an athlete of color as well. She said as much when she told Carlos that “I have never cheated. I have a daughter and I stand for what’s right for her.”

Still, instead of giving her the benefit of the doubt, Ramos punished her anyway. And while the news networks loved to show clips of Williams yelling and calling Carlos a thief, they rarely showed the earlier clips where she was calmly explaining her side of what he arbitrarily punished her for. They never showed the clips of her initially telling Ramos that she “can understand” how he looked at the situation. They never showed the clips of Ramos interrupting her several times while she did her best to explain herself. Then, clearly still bothered by the interaction, Williams smashed her racket like countless male players before her.

And when she dared to let her feelings be known, and instead of taking Williams’ criticisms and complaints with a grain of salt, much like every other umpire has over the years when it comes to male tennis players, Ramos instead decided to give Williams a game penalty for “verbal abuse.” She never once cursed. No f-bombs or the like. The main offense: she called him a thief.

And then it was pretty much over.

For now, Ramos has succeeded in a way where so many men have succeeded before: He gaslighted a woman, got into her head and now he’s successfully gaslighting the world to think that it was Williams’ fault. Talking head sexists like ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith (with a graphic of a scolding Williams in the right corner of the TV screen) will do their best to defend Ramos’ actions, but history will prove this to be one of Williams’ finest moments. The day she lost the US Open, but finally said that she’d had enough of the double standard. For men, we only care about the rules when they don’t apply to us. For the women who watched the clips or the match though, Williams was an avatar; a living embodiment of every time they’d be micro-aggressed or passive-aggressed by a man at work, in the home or out on the street.

This loss, while it doesn’t initially feel like it, will be remembered as a win.