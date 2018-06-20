When will they matter?

It’s hard to conceive of a time when Dr. Seuss wasn’t writing cleverly rhymed children’s books with understated lessons in morality. But, just like anyone working in the arts, we all have to get our start somewhere. In the case of La Jolla resident Theodor Seuss Geisel, this often meant drawing political cartoons for publications like PM Magazine. Seeing them now (a lot are stored at the Mandeville Special Collections Library at UC San Diego), most of the cartoons were blatantly propagandist, encouraging readers to buy war bonds to support U.S. forces fighting in World War II.

But some, well… Some were just downright brilliant. He was unafraid to skewer celebrities like Charles Lindbergh for his Nazi leanings and anti-Semitism. I thought a lot about one cartoon in particular this week. Published in 1941 before the U.S. finally decided to join the war, it depicts a mother wearing a sweater emblazoned with “America First,” reading her children a book titled Adolf the Wolf. The caption, meant to indicate what she’s reading from the book, says simply, “… and the Wolf chewed up the children and spit out their bones… But those were Foreign Children and it really didn’t matter.”

It really didn’t matter.

Seuss was criticizing the American policy not to intervene when it came to the children who were being rounded up in Nazi-occupied countries. And while I’m not directly equating the immigration policies of the Trump administration to those of Nazi Germany’s roundup and separation of Jewish families, it is important to keep in mind some of the parallel questions the two situations invoke. Questions like: How far is too far? and, more pressingly, Do they matter?

To many of us, the answer to the latter is obvious. Of course they matter. Children, above all else, matter the most, and we feel helpless as to how we can truly help the children now being separated from their families at the border and being forced into cages in places like makeshift detention tents in the middle of a stifling Texas desert.

What’s more, these kids are not coming here to steal jobs, nor are they members of MS-13. They’re fucking kids! Kids whose parents are fleeing countries still ravaged from decades of civil wars and where organized crime runs rampant. Kids who, if they are forced to go back to their country, will likely die young from violence or die in poverty.

And for the many who still don’t find it as unacceptable as what is now the majority of the country—to the Trump supporters who believe that there is a means to an end here—you must now ask yourself whether the “America First” ideology is really being represented here. The Trump administration has moved the needle of what is acceptable behavior so far off the chart that it seems like we’re becoming numb to the fact that these are truly people that need our help. What would have been disgusting and reprehensible in the past is now seen as commonplace. Par for the course as long as a symbolic wall is erected.

And make no mistake: That is exactly what Trump is doing. At the insistence of far-right hardliners like Stephen Miller, the president is using the Justice Department and the Department of Homeland Security to use these more than 2,000 children as political pawns in order to force Congress to fund his wall and pass Republican-written immigration reform.

And it just might work.

But then what are we left with? Poorly written immigration laws and a wall that some clever coyote will find a way around? Will that make America great again? Will the prevailing attitude of our country always be that what makes America great is only when America comes first? Or will these new laws and walls simply cement our reputation as the country that—even while committing horrible atrocities along the way—once welcomed others looking to start over? A country that was capable of seeing children in danger and, instead of taking them away from their parents, found it in our hearts to welcome them.

Or maybe Seuss had it right almost 80 years ago. Have we ever been that country? Have they ever really mattered?

They should.