Who’s afraid of the I-word?

When all is said and done, I don’t think Kevin Faulconer will be hanging his Oval Office photo with President Trump over the mantle anytime soon. Not after Trump called into Sean Hannity’s show shortly after his meeting with Faulconer and all but declared that the San Diego mayor kissed the ring.

“The mayor was just up in my office, great guy—he came up to thank me for having done the wall because it’s made such a difference,” Trump told Hannity, making sure to clarify that San Diego was in California. “He said, ‘it’s like day and night.’ He said, ‘people were flowing across and now nobody can come in.’”

As is the case with so many things, Trump simply lied about what was discussed in his meeting with Faulconer to appeal to his Fox News-watching base. A spokesperson for the mayor later clarified that Faulconer’s conversation with Trump mainly focused on the Tijuana sewage crisis, and that we “all know that the President uses his own terminology.”

I’ve never expected the mayor to fully denounce the policies of the Trump administration. To his credit, however, the mayor has done more to point out the inaccuracies of Trump’s rhetoric than most local politicians.

San Diego is currently represented by four Democrats and one Republican in the House. The lone Republican is currently awaiting his trial for using campaign funds to get drunk and cheat on his wife, among other things. With exception of the recently elected Rep. Mike Levin, each House district is represented by a veteran member. And as members of the House become increasingly more comfortable with the idea of impeachment proceedings, now would be a good time to point out where, exactly, each of these five representatives stands when it comes to impeachment proceedings or, at the least, an inquiry into impeachment.

Mike Levin (D-49): Not sure yet…Maybe?

To be fair, Levin has consulted with Judiciary Committee members in the House to inquire as to whether an impeachment inquiry would help with the process of acquiring documents and testimony. When told by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) that it would help speed the processes of investigation, Levin said he would “support that decision.” But we feel that Levin could be more outspoken in his support for an impeachment investigation especially when many of his fellow progressives in the House are wavering and coming around to the idea.

Susan Davis (D-53): Not now. Maybe later.

Rep. Davis is in arguably the safest Democratic district, but has mostly worked in carefully worded vagaries such as, “We must go where the facts lead and our democratic principles demand” and “Congress must continue its investigations to create a compelling case for the Senate.” Look, we all know that the Republican-controlled Senate is never going to impeach Trump. At this point, there is enough evidence to begin an impeachment investigation into the President, and as a veteran member of the House, Davis should stand up for what she knows is the right thing to do. With little-to-no-chance of losing her seat, what is she afraid of?

Juan Vargas (D-51): Let’s do this.

Rep. Vargas is currently the only San Diego congressperson who supports immediate impeachment proceedings. “I think it gets us to a place where we can get this information, and then frankly be able to make a determination,” Vargas told The Hill. He added: “By the time the courts decide, I think I’ll have grandchildren, and my daughters aren’t married.”

Scott Peters (D-52): Ehhh… probably not.

Rep. Peters has always been in a tough district for a Dem, but has said that he’s “evolving” and that the House may be “headed down that road” when it comes to impeachment. In a recent Q&A with the Union-Tribune, he was asked flat-out over and over where he stood and basically rehashed what we already knew about the Mueller Report before anticlimactically concluding that it was “some pretty serious stuff.” He even acknowledged that most of the calls he receives from constituents are “overwhelmingly” in support of impeachment. In the end, he basically reiterated that he’s concerned about the “pretty strong” subject matter in the Mueller Report, but that he’s not convinced that impeachment is the smart move.

Duncan Hunter (R-50): LOL.

“The case is closed. Let’s move on,” said Hunter. He’s likely hoping that’s enough to get him that presidential pardon.