Who’s really afraid of rent control?

Recently, one of my dear friends was contemplating whether she’d have to move back in with her parents. She’s lived in the same South Park apartment for nearly two decades, and has witnessed the neighborhood change into a popular destination for affluent families to settle down.

She has a job that requires her to work outdoors and makes good money, but the recent rains forced her to tap into her savings just to make ends meet. Then came the letter. Her rent was being raised by 10 percent after being increased by the same amount a little over a year before.

She had just turned 40 and was dreading the prospect of having to move back in with her parents.

I visited another friend of mine in South Park recently and found that her kitchen sink didn’t work. When I suggested she call her landlord, she became embarrassed, eventually admitting that she feared her landlord would use it as an excuse to raise rents on her apartment complex. At the end of the day, she’d just walk to the bathroom to get water rather than risk yet another rent increase.

This is the prospect many San Diegans face. For younger locals, the dream of finding their own place seems like a pipe dream at best. Most barely scrape by living with roommates and often have to borrow money from their parents or other relatives. Even for older San Diegans, renting is becoming an increasingly dubious situation.

And these aren’t destitute or impoverished people. Many have good jobs that put them just at the precipice of middle class. And the sad part is that they’re lucky. The system is screwed up when a person with a full-time job can’t afford a one-bedroom apartment or when they have to fear rent increases simply for reporting a faulty sink.

So I found it discouraging when, back in November, voters rejected Proposition 10, which would have repealed the outdated Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, a 1995 state law that essentially bans cities and counties from passing their own versions of rent control.

So why would voters in the state reject something that would seem like common sense? That is, to let cities and municipalities decide what works best for them when it comes to rent control? Well, as is often the case, it comes down to money. Landlord groups outspent tenant’s rights groups by a margin of 3-to-1, spreading disinformation about how getting rid of the limited amount of rent control protections in Costa-Hawkins would actually serve to raise rents. The Blackstone Group, the world’s largest real estate management firm, spent almost $7 million to defeat Prop. 10. This is the same corporation whose holdings have quadrupled since the 2008 financial crisis. The same corporation the United Nations recently accused of “wreaking havoc” and helping fuel the global housing crisis.

And it worked. Voters fell for the disinformation campaign. And it’s not like tenant’s rights groups have millions of dollars to throw around (I’d imagine most of them are just busy trying to pay their rent). The whole thing played out like the electoral equivalent of my friend and her sink problem: Don’t mess with the landlords, lest they raise our rents again.

The main argument from opponents of Prop. 10 was that passing it would do away with the limited amount of Costa-Hawkins’ rent control protections for buildings built before 1995. However, cities could have easily circumvented this by immediately restoring those protections on a local level while also being freed up to pass additional protections.

It was encouraging to see that Oregon recently passed a fine-tuned compromise when it comes to rent control. Governor Newsom has pledged that the housing crisis is his top priority, but he cannot stop at amending laws that would allow for new development and suing local burghs like Encinitas over affordable units. Rent control laws needs to be part of any solution.

It just so happens that the record percentage of people who elected Gov. Gavin Newsom was the same percentage (62 percent) that rejected Prop. 10. The governor is pragmatic and probably realizes that multi-national corporations bamboozled voters when it comes to Prop. 10. He should use his mandate to include tenant protections in any new housing legislation. He promised it on the campaign trail and it’s time for him to sit down with the legislature to figure out a new system that works for all Californians.