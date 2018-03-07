Whole lotta housing love

× Expand Circulate San Diego's Maya Rosas speaking in front of the City Council on Tuesday.

As this issue was going to press, the City Council was meeting to decide on dozens of changes to the San Diego housing code and, more specifically, the Land Development Code. These changes were proposed by Mayor Kevin Faulconer for one major reason: the seemingly never-ending rise of housing prices in San Diego.

“We need more housing that people can actually afford and the changes we’re pushing for are aimed at making that a reality,” Faulconer said a few weeks ago.

When it comes to the City Council, it didn’t take much consideration. The changes were passed by a vote of 7-1, with Councilmember Barbara Bry recusing herself and Councilmember David Alvarez voting no. In the case of Alvarez, it’s not immediately known why he decided to oppose the changes, but he may not have received the answers he wanted when he issued a memorandum back in February requesting clarification and additional changes on some of the proposed amendments.

Still, the council’s two staunch progressives, Chris Ward and Georgette Gomez, were decisive in their endorsements and ultimate “yes” votes on the amendments. Gomez did have what she called “concerns” about certain aspects of the amendments and Ward voiced concerns about, of all things, food trucks.

But what was most striking about this particular council session was just how much everyone seemed to be in agreement on what is certainly a crisis-level issue. The public speakers were a decidedly mixed bag, but none spoke in oppositions of the changes.

“These proposed changes once again put San Diego in the lead on innovative solutions to address housing affordability and affordable housing,” said Laura Nunn, policy director at the San Diego Housing Federation.

“We support the package of policies brought forward today by Mayor Faulconer, and our organization has a long history of working on housing issues because of the clear nexus between housing affordability and development capacity,” said Maya Rosas, advocacy manager for Circulate San Diego, a public transportation advocacy group.

“I’m proud to say to my colleagues and clients up and down the state that the city of San Diego has one of the best policies to get these projects done… it demonstrates that the city of San Diego can get things right and generate affordable housing units in addition to the market-rate units that are generated by this policy,” said Tim Hutter, an attorney that works on density bonus development projects.

Wow, that’s a lot of love. So what exactly is there to love? The amendments’ most pressing and perhaps most important changes are as follows:

- streamline the environmental review process

- create more live/work developments by loosening rules on whether a business and a home can be located in the same unit

- allow for construction of three-story buildings in zones that were previously not allowed

- expedite affordable housing permits

- amend municipal code to allow for more granny flats

- create a “Middle Income Density Bonus Program,” which is still in the works, but would provide incentives to developers for the construction of housing developments that provide units that can be sold or rented to entry-level or middle-income households.

That entry-level bonus is particularly important. Jonathan Herrera, the mayor’s Senior Advisor on Homeless Coordination, hit the nail on the head when he said on Twitter that “at the heart of our homeless crisis is a housing crisis.”

One of my favorite parts of this plan is the promise that developers who build “projects reserving 10% of the total units for very-low income, transition-age foster youth, disabled veterans, or persons experiencing homelessness are eligible for a 20% density bonus.”

I’ve been hard on the mayor in the past, but I commend him for including this language in his plan. It’s implicit that more available housing to all San Diegans will ultimately result in more housing for low or very-low income housing, which will only help citizens transitioning out of homelessness. The mayor could have very well not mentioned homelessness at all, so he gets props for explicitly including it in the plan.

And while that plan isn’t perfect and Councilmember Alvarez brought up some valid questions and concerns, the city and the mayor deserve some credit not only for bringing a lot of people to the table to discuss this issue, but for actually getting it done. Even if things are pretty bad, it could always get worse.

However, it’s important that San Diego progressives continue to monitor and support the progress of state legislation such as the California Sustainable and Affordable (CASA) Housing Act, as well as the repeal of the Costa-Hawkins Rental Housing Act, which is currently in the signature gathering process.

Still, Tuesday’s affable and agreeable consensus in the City Council was, in my opinion, a decisive step in the right direction.