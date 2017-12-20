Will the real Scott Peters please stand up?

Democratic U.S. Rep. Scott Peters is not a progressive. Never has been. By all accounts, he is as centrist as they come, and while he’s keen on making declarative, progressive-leaning proclamations on Twitter, his actual policies and voting record sometimes go against the grain of what he claims to stand for.

“I’m a fierce moderate, committed to making solutions, and I think compromise is good. That, I believe, is what the district wants,” Peters told CityBeat back in 2013 shortly after he narrowly beat Republican incumbent Brian Bilbray for the California 52nd District seat. It was also just before he would be challenged by former councilmember and now AM radio troll Carl DeMaio.

“Peters vs DeMaio. Turd Sandwich vs A Giant Douche [sic]. Even by the incredibly low standards of politics, these two are both horrendous,” remarked a Reddit user just before that 2014 election, referencing a political episode of South Park. The user didn’t specify which candidate was the sandwich and which was the douche.

Still, it’s hard to blame Peters for being a moderate. His district—which starts in Coronado and heads up the bay to La Jolla before breaking east to cover places like Poway and Miramar—still has more registered Republicans than Democrats, but the numbers have been consistently moving to the left. While Peters only beat Bilbray by one point, Peters beat DeMaio by four points and, most recently, Denise Gitsham by 13 points. The district also voted for Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump by a whopping 22 points.

The shifting demographics to the left in the 52nd district may help explain why Peters has been more outspoken on social media and has even abandoned some of his more centrist, conciliatory tones he’s used in the past. When it comes to the hotter topic of net neutrality—which the FCC voted to ostensibly kill this past week—Peters was swift with his response:

“Today, the @FCC votes on @AjitPaiFCC’s effort to roll back #NetNeutrality protections for consumers and small businesses,” said Peters on Twitter. “Strong #NetNeutrality protections must be put in place by Congress to maintain a truly open and free internet. Congress should do its job and make #NetNeutrality the law of the land.”

He went even further.

“Tickle Me Elmo was the best-selling holiday present in 1996—that’s the last time our nation’s telecom laws were updated. It’s time for Congress to act. #NetNeutrality”

Sounds good, right? However, this last statement was a little troubling and goes against some of Peters’ previous statements.

When reporter Seth Hall replied to Peters’ tweet and asked whether this statement meant that he opposed Net Neutrality in its current form, and whether the congressman supported the FCC overturning existing rules, Peters did not reply.

And Hall was right to question Peters’ sincerity. Even when the Dems controlled the White House, Peter broke with his party in April 2016 and voted with Republicans to approve a bill that would prevent the Federal Communications Commission from regulating the rates that Internet providers charge for service. This also makes sense when voters poke around the internet. A few searches on the issue reveal further troubling statements about net neutrality, as well as sizable campaign contributions from Cox Enterprises and other telecom companies who stand to benefit from the FCC vote. Cox was Peters’ main campaign contributor this year at $28,250, which is $17,000 more than the next contributor according to the Center for Responsive Politics, a nonpartisan research group that tracks financial contributions.

Look, Rep. Peters is a smart guy, but CityBeat had reservations about him back when he first ran, and we still do. He knows which way the political winds are blowing, but it might be time for progressive organizations and voters to begin to question his loyalties. His flip-flopping on the issue of net neutrality is one thing, but when he plays lip service on Twitter to liberals and progressives, he’s not expecting them to hold his feet to the fire and question whether he really means what he says and will back that up with tangible legislation.

Moving forward, we really should. If not, a 2018 primary could be really interesting.