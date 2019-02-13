Words are important

× Expand Photo via J Gallone / iStockphoto

There’s a common misconception about the word “chauvinism.” While most believe it to be a pretty straightforward synonym for a man displaying sexist tendencies (which it can be), the origin of the word has nothing to do with gender. It’s more closely related to the word “jingoism” or “sectarianism,” or someone who is blindly patriotic or excessively prejudiced.

In fact, the word itself originates from a person, Nicholas Chauvin, a French soldier who supposedly served under Napoleon and who was so devoted to him that he clung to the cause long after Napoleon had been defeated and exiled.

In the broadest parameters of the word itself, chauvinism simply means that you’re a blind follower of a cause even after it’s clear that cause is a lost cause.

It’s not unfair to call the president a chauvinist, whether we’re using the word to describe his nativism or his sexism. My dad recently visited San Diego and described Trump as a chauvinist, peppering in a few more expletives before adding, “he’s not my president.”

While I could parse the origin of words with my dad, my main issue was with his last statement.

“Actually, dad, he is your president.”

He looked at me as if I’d lost my mind or betrayed some cause. When he was done questioning my sanity, I dutifully did my best to explain to him that I found it to be just as repugnant when progressives claim, “Trump is not my president” as when conservatives used to claim “Obama is not my president.”

Now while there are plenty of apples-and-oranges-type arguments when it comes to the differences between the two men, the fact remains that Trump is, quite literally, our president. Yes, all of us. And just because someone says it ain’t so, it doesn’t make it any less true. There’s a word for that: it’s called denial. And while it’s fun to pretend the past two years didn’t really happen, to deny it only serves as a convenient excuse to keep burying our progressive heads in the sand.

I also watched my dad squirm as I mentioned that it was my belief that the Republican Party had actually become more liberal under Trump.

“What are you talking about?!” he exclaimed, possibly pre-emptively echoing the sentiments of anyone reading this column right now. Again, it all comes down to the meaning of the word itself.

Without getting too geeky about the tenets of neoliberalism and even fascism, it’s important to point out that liberalism itself is rooted in the idea of individuality and an openness to new ideas. Somewhere along the way, it became almost an insult to be labeled a liberal, which would seem ridiculous considering the meaning of the word. I mean, being open to new ideas… shouldn’t we all be striving for such a mindset?

Politically speaking, however, being a liberal has often been equated to being soft (soft on crime, soft on morality, etc.) and generally more forgiving. In the past three years, we’ve seen the modern GOP become increasingly more tolerant of infidelity, fiscal policies and free speech of all stripes. After all, when the leader of the party unabashedly checks all those boxes, it makes sense that morals may shift.

Being open to new ideas; by that logic, Donald Trump is a liberal when he proposes big, or bigly, new ideas such as a border wall to help combat illegal immigration. The idea of tax cuts for corporations and the wealthy is also a liberal tenet when you think about it, as the idea would have been completely abhorrent just a few decades ago.

Conversely, and just in the past few years, Democrats have been sliding toward policies that Republicans once owned. As the president rails against “ridiculous partisan investigations” and the FBI, Dems have rallied to defend federal law enforcement agencies. And whereas Republicans used to be the so-called party of fiscal prudence, they now have no problem adding trillions to the national debt via tax cuts and governmental spending.

Yes, I’m often the type that gets bogged down with the literal meanings of words, but my main point here is that we could all stand to be a little more tolerant of one another. Actually, that’s not true. The meaning of the word “tolerance” still implies that we’re just reluctantly putting up with something or someone, and not fully accepting of it. So yeah, we could all stand to be a little more accepting. Wait… no, sorry, I’m not going to accept the racist ideas of Trumpism. But hold on, if I don’t accept them, does that mean I’m not actually a liberal and, in fact, a chauvinist because I blindly follow progressivism?

Fuck it. He may be our president, but don’t let him build that stupid wall, OK?