YIMBYism for dummies

× Expand Kevin Faulconer

Back in December, I used this space to preview how housing (among other issues) would be one of the main points of contention when it came to Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the new city council. Whether it’s skyrocketing rents or greedy landlords, or the seemingly never-ending political ineffectiveness when it comes to helping our homeless neighbors, it all comes back to one issue: lack of housing.

“The general outlook is changing when it comes to the housing crisis. In the past, NIMBYism (NIMBY is an acronym for ‘not in my backyard’) has often won out,” I said in that December column. “But the San Diego Planning Commission’s recent opening of a new affordable housing apartment complex in Pacific Highlands Ranch, as well as the approval of an affordable housing unit in Clairemont—despite naysaying from some community residents—are a step in the right direction. Organizations such as Uptown Planners and YIMBY [‘yes in my backyard’] Democrats of San Diego County are leading this progressive counter-movement and now have some political muscle behind their causes.”

So yeah, I couldn’t help but feel like I totally called that one especially after hearing the mayor’s State of the City address last Tuesday where he used a good chunk of his speech to broadly address housing and publicly declare himself San Diego’s first “YIMBY mayor.”

“The bureaucracy has been set up to empower anti-housing forces that delay or deny projects at every turn,” Faulconer said. “Obstructionists must never again be able to halt the housing that San Diego needs.”

When it came to local politicians and insiders, there seemed to be a general better-late-than-never attitude when it came to the speech, but some remained tentative. Council President Georgette Gomez said she was hopeful, but was going to wait to see what kind of concrete details the mayor proposes. State Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez was even more skeptical.

“My personal reaction to Kevin Faulconer’s Democrat-like State of the City Address: yeah, ok, I’ll believe it when I see it done,” she said via tweet.

Gonzalez later gave the mayor “big props” on the “aggressive” YIMBY comments, but her first tweet could be seen as a challenge. It also could be seen as a threat. You see, when the mayor refers to these “anti-housing forces” and “obstructionists,” he could be referring not only to environmentalists and lobbying groups, but to politicians in Sacramento as well. And whether it’s state or local legislation, it’s these environmental regulations, costs and fees that Republicans often see as a detriment to developers building large-scale housing.

So, yeah, while YIMBYism is progressive at its core (it helps tackle raising rents, homelessness, etc.), it makes sense that Republicans would hitch their wagon to it when it comes to getting rid of pesky laws and fees that their rich developer friends find burdensome.

There’s a certain amount of cognitive dissonance when it comes to the overall tenets of YIMBYism. Do we do it at the cost of the environment? What about parking spaces? Public transit? Rent control? And what about short-term vacation rentals? It’s one of those strange issues that politicians say they agree with, but then end up sounding as if they disagree. If readers are feeling particularly masochistic, head to Twitter and find the thread that began with a simple retweet from @yimbysd that begins with, “I remember scheming years ago about a YIMBY PAC…” What began as a simple retweet of Voice of San Diego editor Scott Lewis plugging the outlet’s podcast (where there’s a great interview with the mayor about his newfound YIMBYism), turned into one of the best “well, actually”-style threads I’ve read in a long time. The thread got to a point where some of the people tweeting seemed to have talked themselves out of their original stances.

Think of it this way for the sake of simplicity: everyone believes in the overall concept that there needs to be more housing, but when it comes to NIMBYism, progressives and conservatives have fundamental differences on what the best course of action is when it comes to new housing. One could argue that I just defined politics in general, but it’s worth pointing out that this is the first time in a long time where both parties are embracing the idea that it’s time to build, build, build! Here’s hoping they don’t screw it up.