Letters: Depreciating white people

DEPRECIATING WHITE PEOPLE

Just FYI, many readers of SD CityBeat would take you much more seriously if you didn’t come across as such a guilt-ridden white liberal. Seriously, capitalizing the words “black” and “brown”, but not the word “white”?? Is that supposed to be a jab at white readers, or do you really feel that black and brown people are superior and therefore deserve to be capitalized in print?

I like reading about Southeast, and I really dug that article you wrote way back in which you eviscerated Manchester and his TV channel [“Big Papa,” Aug. 9]... but I couldn’t even finish this piece because you’re too transparent on your feelings about race. Nobody wants to listen to the typical self-hating white leftist trying to feel less guilty by championing people of color and deprecating white people.

You are putting yourself on the same level as the racist who capitalizes the word “white,” but not the words “black” or “brown.” Can’t you see that? It’s the same immature thing.

Anyway, that’s just my two cents.

Dan M., City Heights

[Editor’s response: I’m immature, but it’s not the same thing.]

NOT ENOUGH FUCKS GIVEN

Last week you published a letter from a guy in the college area complaining that Ryan Bradford uses the word “Fuck” too much [Clean it up a bit,” Aug. 9]. Well, in my opinion, CityBeat does not give enough fucks. Since when did the cool alternative media turn into a prudish rag who caters to the people that probably use correct grammar in text messages and wish stop signs had punctuation. There should be a profanity quota per issue. I say Free the Fucks!

The real problem with CityBeat is you don’t have enough of stories about cats. I want to read a weekly column about cats from different neighborhoods and the mischief they get into. And it needs to have a picture of the cat. Now that would be fucking cool.

Whitney Roux, South Park