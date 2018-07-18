Letter: Circus Vargas

Circus Vargas

I would like to comment on Aaryn Belfer’s article published in CityBeat on July 4 [“Dirty money times 10”]. It was eye opening and excellent and I could not agree with her more.

I feel very frustrated about Congressman Juan Vargas’ handling (or rather not handling) of the issues we have been plagued with, from keeping quiet on the Big Oil’s exploitation of the citizens in the gas pump, to his foreign trips outside the U.S. Maybe this would be a good time if Vargas told us who paid for his and his wife’s trip to Israel to be wined and dined while staying in luxury hotels, when at the same time, the innocent citizens were being killed in the street.

Roxanne Pedley. Lemon Grove

DIVISIVENESS IS NOT FEMINIST

In “No time for TERFdom” Alex Zaragoza complains about being unfairly characterized as being divisive, but that is exactly what she is doing here. Rather than find common ground between transwomen and females in fighting the male violence and discrimination that plagues both groups, she trivializes the oppression of females and disparages the feminists dedicated to fighting it.

Make no mistake that whatever its origins, “TERF” is a slur, and an attempt to silence discussion and a form of hate speech that is usually accompanied by threats of violence that targets feminists, many of whom are lesbians. A recent example was the bloody T-shirt recently on display at the San Francisco Public Library that said “I punch TERFs.”

It shouldn’t be necessary to point out that while transwomen experience discrimination and violence, so do females. Women Count USA has documented that from January through May of 2018, 819 females have been murdered by males in the U.S. Meanwhile, the global income gap between males and females is actually increasing, with average income of $12,000 for women and $21,000 for men. Lesbians in particular experience high levels of job discrimination in the U.S.—they are 30% less likely to receive a call-back from potential employers, and 58% report having experienced some form of employment discrimination. (Bailey, Journal of Homosexuality, 60-873-894, 2013.)

Recognizing that females are oppressed based on our sex does not “reduce a set of people to our reproductive abilities.” Rather it allows females to fight for our full humanity.

Oppression is not a competition. Rather, real solidarity between oppressed groups is a two way street—it can only be created in an atmosphere of mutual respect that recognizes the separate rights and needs of each group. Our intersectionality and inclusiveness should not come at the expense of females’ ability to organize separately as needed in order to fight most effectively against our own sex-based oppression. As Ninotchka Rosca, a Filipina feminist, author and human rights activists recently declared, “If your intersectionality does not center females, it is not feminist.”

Ann Menasche and Rochelle Glickman, Golden Hill