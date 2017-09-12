Letter: Golden Eye

Golden Eye

Thank you for introducing us to the fabulous eye and style that Alana Airitam brings to the art of photography [“Golden Years,” Aug. 30]. I can’t wait for the announcement of her show at a gallery, coffee shop or frame shop; there are many venues possible. I am pleased she is in the multi-faceted San Diego art community and wish her the very best of success.

Yvonne Perez-Collins, Clairemont

Dropping bombs

I have been checking out CityBeat for over a year now and have always gravitated toward the great food articles. However, when I saw this article [“The Audacity of Nope,” Sept. 6] I was taken aback by the many f-bombs dropped in the first couple of sentences. I know as a journalist for the Vista Press that using profanity in a public type of newspaper is not proper. This is for the general public, and you never know who is going to pick it up. I suggest next time at least abbreviating the actual word rather than shouting out expletives. Thank you.

Carl Hughes , Vista

How to Secede Without Really Trying

I submit this issue is not just black and white [“Burn it Down,” Aug. 23]. There’s grey in here with historical and current value. Slavery was the transcendent issue, but there were two unjust causes in the war, the defense of slavery and forced union. 300,000 Confederates died in their fight for the right of secession. Condemn their defense of slavery, but not their defense of secession.

Today the world places too much value on the sovereign right of nations and insufficient value on the will of the people—the right of the people to self-determination. America’s militarist leaders refuse to recognize the right of Abkhazia and South Ossetia to secede from Georgia and the right of Crimea to secede from Ukraine. Instead of demanding UN supervised plebiscites to settle these issues, they rattle their sabers.

See a related article on the battle flag and the black liberation flag. I support the battle flag, but given its racist taint, I would only fly it together with the black liberation flag.

Mr. Combs: The war was tragic because both sides had just causes and corollary unjust causes. I visited the Antietam battlefield. Near the visitors center is a memorial built by the state of Maryland to commemorate the dead on both sides. One side of the room listed the Federals, the other, the Confederates—all Americans, all from Maryland. I could feel the melancholy tragedy of this conflict.

John F. Scanlon, Rancho Peñasquitos