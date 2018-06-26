Letters: I agree with your positions, but...

Mr. Combs,

Your frustration is merited and, from my point of view, your positions are correct [“A post-primary airing of grievances,” June 13]. The problem always is that analysis and speech aren’t generally effective, at least in my experience. And this is after some years as an academic.

It is amazing how so many can allow so few to run our car into ditches, while we pay those few for the ride, but pulpit pounding doesn’t seem to do the trick. I don’t think either the driver or those along for the ride have much reason, yet, to pay attention.

The real question is how to get their attention. Yes, the budget for your outfit is small, so your pulpit is not big. But still, even a huge pulpit doesn’t get to dance much. It’s dancing in the aisles that counts. What’s that mean? Wish I knew, but for me, at my age (I’m fairly ancient), what I’m doing is sending what bucks I can to the candidates I’d like to see win. I’d like to give more of them a better chance at dancing in the aisles. Of course, some aren’t good dancers to begin with.

What’s it mean for an organ of the press? And its editorial policy? Yelling “the nasties are coming” is pretty traditional, but only when everyone is already alerted to the Brit invasion. So you’re trying to alert them. No one really knows where the pain will come from next, so it’s not clear who even is ready for the message. Telling a story isn’t the same as hearing it, and even hearing isn’t useful unless you identify somehow with the person on the other side.

I don’t want to analyze your frustrations; I’m having a tough enough time with my own. Or your sincere hope something changes. But you are doing your job, which is a good first step. Motivation is never easy. But I would like to encourage you.

Yes, there are a bunch of goofy, often mean, and even more often ideologically useless folks out there, or here: need to include myself, but sometimes we can help someone cross the street just by keeping our eyes open and trying. The change we’d like to see won’t come easy. Let’s see if we can make November a little less sad.

Best to you & good luck,

Victor Laruccia

Mission Hills

INCREASE THE TURNOUT

I am Leonard Robidoux, a working dues paying member of 40-plus years in the union for the Railroad at Amtrak.

Not until the results of the Presidential election did I begin to realize that I am a Progressive Democrat. All those previous years of stable employment and good income keep me fat and happy. I was so angry I could not hardly sleep after the election results.

Not until January of 2017 did I begin to form my own grassroots group in Indivisible. As I became a political news junky, meeting with other group leaders and organizing rallies, I have met a whole new group of like-minded people to begin to understand my real values of empathy for others that have been affected by this administration.

I came into this with one concern about my union protection and have come to understand more than I realized before. From Healthcare coverage to higher education costs, women`s rights and equality, MeToo movement, Muslim ban, immigration protection, gun violence reform, racial injustice, gay rights, ethnic cleansing, right to work, climate changes, native protection, racism, bigotry, misogyny and even the Democratic party needs some reform of representative that are not taking corporate donations, ie...“dark money”

So when you ask me how I feel about the primaries [“A post-primary airing of grievances,” June 13], I was very familiar with most of the candidates. I definitely did not like the DA results after going to the debates prior. Or the Board of Supervisors. Or the Senate for Congress. Even the Governor’s race. I believe I know what is right for a representative but how are they going to win with just small money donors? CA Districts 49 and 50 will be good to keep covered into the midterm. My District 53 seems safe with Davis and Weber and Atkins, but I would like to see a change with my City Council District 4 to Montgomery. So definitely local and state news would help to educate. But we still need to increase the turnout particularly for liberal candidates.

I would like to get your articles in the future. Thank you for your insightful writing.

Leonard Robidoux

Co-Founder and Co-Leader for

Indivisible Rolando Park and

San Diego County Indivisible Peace Keepers