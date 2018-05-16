Letter: I wanna know what art is

I wanna know what art is

Your comments on the brouhaha over Chula Vista’s mural [“Community standards,” May 9] mentioned the ongoing problem of defining “art,” and I feel the need to resolve this problem once and for all. I know what art is, so here is the official definition from one who knows.

“Art” is anything made specifically for the purpose of being looked at; not just seen, or noticed, but looked at, and has no utilitarian purpose. Music is specifically for the purpose of being listened to; not just heard, but listened to. Background sounds are not music, just sound “overheard.” The facade of a building is architectural art only if it is designed to attract attention; a government building is usually not art, but a covering for the superstructure.

So, the mural, regardless of its tastefulness or effects on people of all stripes is a work of art; one may not like it, but “art” is art, and in America, if you don’t like it, lump it!

Saul Harmon Gritz, Hillcrest

Teenage wasteland

I just wanted to thank Aaryn Belfer for her recent article in CityBeat [“Giving up on family dinners,” May 9]. It was a breath of fresh air and a somewhat tiny bit of relief for me that I semi-didn’t fail at being a parent. I have a 17-year-old man-boy. I feel guilty that not only do we not sit at the table for dinner but that the majority of the time it’s Roberto’s a la carte that we are having (sad face). I also feel guilty that he’s on his phone too much; I could have prevented this (I think?). He also doesn’t brush his hair, doesn’t like family functions (I blame the phone for being anti-social) and I’m pretty sure he’s not brushing his teeth nearly as much as he needs to... and so on and so on.

Don’t get me wrong, when he was little we were in every sport, every camp, museums, SeaWorld, Lego Land, cute clothes, music lessons, ribs for dinner, etc. It was around 8th to 9th grade that I gave up. I don’t know what happened. I don’t know if it’s that we get more tired as we get older (I’m 37, should I really be that tired?) or that I don’t have the energy to deal with the whining and attitude of a teenager when you ask them to do a simple task like taking out the trash. Or...could it be my Netflix binging session??!! Is it this generation or the resentment I have that I was not able to be a stay at home mom.

Now that my son is 17, my only advice to parents is how important these teen years are. Their personalities and habits are being shaped during this time and at one point it’s too late, when they are 18 for example, to go back and force them to comb their hair/change their ways/behavior. I used to dread baseball practice and be too tired to even leave the house to go do something as a family but now I sort of miss it and regret it since soon he’ll be moved out and won’t have any time to hang with his “un-cool mom.”

Oh wait, hold on...I take it back about the whole not feeling guilty anymore. I just reminded myself that there are 16 year-olds in the Olympics and on American idol. Yup I failed.

Natasha

Chula Vista