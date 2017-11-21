Letter: Swallow your liberalism

Swallow your liberalism

My immediate reaction, which I will stick to, is to swallow your overly-sensitive liberalism [“Swallow your pride,” Nov. 15].

The Redskins, yes, we’ve come of age to recognize the insults that sensitive members of formerly persecuted minorities see in names of sports teams, not that I myself, as a member of a minority “just” out the gas chambers, can see any hate or disapproval in naming a football team, “The marauding Jews.” (accept [sic] to the mind of Muslims, which, of course, in America, would be a basis for a lawsuit.)

I suggest you promote a vote on the next city ballot to see what the percentage of San Diegans (no one else!), actually wants any changes in non-insulting team names of sports teams in non-insulting conditions.

That’s the American way!

What on earth is insulting about the name, “Braves”? In Baston, or elsewhere!

Saul Gritz, Hillcrest

It’s your rag, but I’ll still cry if I want to

The names chosen were okay but other than Beltran, everyone seemed out for personal stats [“Best of San Diego 2017: People,” Nov. 15].

How about Dave, the Waterman who is relentless in his caring for the homeless and disadvantaged. Or musician Stephanie Johnson for the same reasons with her homeless choir. Or ANYONE from Think Dignity who provide showers and much needed life essentials. Just a thought; it’s your rag and you can do as you please.

Jazz Cook, Grant Hill

[Edit note: We featured Steph Johnson in the 2016 Best of San Diego People issue, but yeah, we do as we please.]