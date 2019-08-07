Letter: This “administration” must go

THIS "ADMINISTRATION" MUST GO

Re: “Never again is right now,” Backwards & In High Heels, July 17.

The disgusting and heinous acts that are being perpetrated on the most vulnerable among us by the current so-called “administration” are immoral, unethical and fly directly in the face of the Constitution’s guarantee of equal protection under the law (not to mention child abuse laws at both the state and federal level).

Unfortunately, the Legislative Branch of our government has once again demonstrated its cowardice and inability/unwillingness to grow a spine and hold the orange tyrant-in-chief accountable for his actions and his borderline authoritarian overreach by refusing to vote for his impeachment.

In the face of this, there is only one remedy, only one way to hold the Executive Branch of our government accountable, and that is for the American people to make their will and displeasure known! This can be accomplished in part by participating in protests such as the one described by the author of this piece. More importantly, though, all those out there who see this orange monster for what he is must exercise their franchise in 2020! Please remember to vote, and please remind all your friends and loved ones to do so as well! Democracy itself IS at stake, and it would seem that it is up to the American people to save it!

A.F. Kaplan, via sdcitybeat.com

YAY FOR BIKE LANES

Hi Seth, thank you for the 30th street bike lane story [“Yes, I’m having a NIMBY moment,” From the Editor, July 31]. I don’t think most of San Diego is smart enough to see a good thing. But now I see we think the same. I’ll be reading your stories!

Ryan Reed, City Heights

NAY FOR BIKE LANES

Seth,

Bike lanes have been a complete total failure in San Diego. I’ve documented it from north to south and east to west San Diego city. They are very lightly used. Commuters don’t use them.

The biggest users are electric scooters riding a mile or less for fun. Scooters can ride in regular traffic lanes. None of the San Diego bike lanes are truly protected by a car proof obstacle like a curb or wall. They have ridiculous plastic pylons that vehicles drive thru [sic]. Mass transit is used by non drivers. Bike lanes are used by a tiny fraction of bike and scooter riders. In downtown cars drive in bike lanes. 30th Street in north park [sic] has been a major artery for many years. North park [sic] has ONE parking structure. Yes traffic congestion will get worse and bar goers will park on residential streets. Next will come resident parking stickers. Cyclists in Sd [sic] are loud but they don’t commute by bike in large numbers. Commute means long weekday trips, not pleasure riding weekends.

James Wasser, via Facebook