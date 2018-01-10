Letters: 2018 Disappointments...reconsidered?

Hi Seth, I read your sad piece predicting bad outcomes for progressives in the 2018 elections [“Preparing myself for 2018 disappointments,” Jan. 3]. As a rare fellow traveler who also predicted Trump would win in 2016, I highly respect your instincts.

But I did want to mention that there are only three Democrats now contending for the right to challenge Duncan Hunter, not five. Jensen dropped months ago. Pete Beauregard dropped out in December, and he endorsed Ammar Campa-Najjar. That leaves only Ammar, Patrick Malloy and Josh Butner. Butner has raised money but has been MIA for much of the season and is reportedly still working full-time at his business and serving on the Jamul School Board. Meanwhile, Campa-Najjar has been endorsed by Indivisible CA50, Justice Democrats, Democrats for Equality, California College Dems, Democratic Women’s Club… you get the picture. Rumor has it he may even take the California Democratic Party endorsement from Butner at its pre-endorsement conference at the end of the month. Pretty big upset for a 28-year-old Latino Arab.

Of course, that success doesn’t lessen the challenge of running against the Hunter dynasty. But if Dirty Duncan isn’t indicted by the March 9 filing deadline, the GOP may not put a safe Republican heavyweight on the ballot for the primary. A surge of enthusiasm for Ammar and a depressed Republican vote could make it interesting.

So with low expectations, I hope you can keep an ember of hope alive. The progressive grassroots is awake and fighting, even in places like red-red Ramona. Blue district activists will be boots on the ground in both 49 and 50, and with national groups and PACs gunning for CA’s GOP seats, 2018 will be unlike other midterm elections. And Hunter is already setting the table for an unfair indictment by a “biased” FBI.

Let me know if you or Torrey are interested in following the action in CA50 this year. Enviro Dems will endorse on Saturday and Indivisible hosts a rally for Campa-Najjar in San Marcos.

Pam Hughes, Point Loma, San Diego County Indivisible