Letters: A hard look at the Board of Equalization

A HARD LOOK AT THE BOARD OF EQUALIZATION

“A Hard Look at Hunter” [Aug. 29] provides sage evaluation of conflicting policies in our local congressional elections.

Wonder when we will get more analysis of Sen. Joel Anderson. We need not go into his boorish, threatening behavior, “bitch-slap” the California Nurses Association lobbyist for her not endorsing him.

Fact that he is running for a four-year term on the Board of Equalization, against myself, a former prosecutor and city councilman of San Diego, at same time he has declared in his Form 460 campaign filing $290,000 cash for “Joel Anderson for County Supervisor 2020” lets the cat-out-the-bag that he is planning in any event to leave the BOE post (if elected) after 24 months to go after the more plush job he really wants. This shows deception in the political process that nobody seems to care about.

A leading authority has suggested that few voters have any idea what the Board of Equalization does (it reviews assessed values determined by county assessors in California’s 58 counties), and really have no concern whatsoever who gets elected.

This suggests that the KKK Grand Wizard of California, if he were running as he was for U.S. Congress from Fallbrook 38 years ago (as a Democratic Nominee—that was TV repairman Tom Metzger, with then young Gov. Jerry Brown endorsing the Republican in that race), might win.

One difference between Anderson and Schaefer is that he wants the Board to continue for at least two years with its bloated $142,000 salary for half time work, and I’d favor eliminating the Board as an elected office and have our Governor or Legislature appoint the members as is the case in the other 49 states.

Today our Board is primarily a comfortable resting-place for termed-out lawmakers. Each of the four elected members has served in the California Assembly or Senate. And the Board was so mismanaged that the Legislature recently took half its function and created a new agency supervised by the Governor’s office, but left the ample salaries and perks in place.

It’s time for taxpayers to take a fresh look at the Board of Equalization and how its members are chosen.

Mike Schaefer, Ocean Beach

BOYCOTT THE 50TH?

Thanks for following this story [“A Hard Look at Hunter,” Aug. 29]. The people of Alpine certainly have the right to choose who represents them in congress.

However, my tax dollars contribute to the salary of their chosen representative. If they choose someone I find inappropriate, then in all likelihood, I will choose to stop doing business in their district.

If enough people respond in this manner, perhaps the supporters of men like Hunter, Nunes, Cruz and Trump will begin to start making wiser choices?

Doug Fields, Point Loma