Letters: A little help

In response to Billy Hicks Jr.’s letter questioning the value of registering County inmates to vote [“Hidden Agendas,” June 6]: If we are to, as you suggest, prioritize the responsibilities of the Sheriff’s department, putting public safety services over providing people awaiting trial with voter registration materials, this is a good argument in favor of welcoming Pillars of the Community and their highly trained volunteers to take on that task for Sheriff’s staff. In partnering with a community organization like Pillars of the Community (whose vision includes a healthy and thriving Southeast San Diego), the Sheriff’s department would move closer to their own stated vision of earning the respect and confidence of the public.

Teagen McClain, North Park

The True Progressive

I appreciate how you listed the choice for voters [“CityBeat’s Election Endorsements,” May 23]. It was helpful indeed. I was really sorry that you did not endorse Alison Hartson for Senator because she is definitely the most progressive candidate. You mention, sort of, that Dianne Feinstein is a progressive? Huh? She is of the billionaire class that pretty much works for the rich and famous while throwing crumbs to the people. Alison Hartson wants healthcare for all, free education, sustainable living etc. I felt that by not endorsing Alison Hartson, you missed helping a candidate who truly is for the people. Perhaps you could look into what she believes in and do a super article on her if she makes it to the November ballot.

Nick Rubin, La Mesa [Editor’s note: Hartson did not advance to the November elections.]

I consider myself fairly politically savvy—I belong to a local Democrat club, walk voter precincts to get out the vote, help with candidates’ campaigns. Despite that, the political insight I get from your publication, and your voter guides in particular [“CityBeat’s Election Endorsements,” May 23], is exceptional. I learn things from you guys that I can’t find anywhere else. Sadly, I’d already sent in my ballot by the time I read your May 23 issue. I have now marked my calendar, in bold letters, to “CONSULT CITYBEAT” before all future elections. The two races I would have voted differently were State Board of Equalization (Dodson instead of Lopez-Maddox) and the U.S. Senate (de León instead of Feinstein.) I think the county party does voters a disservice by not endorsing in all races. So thank you to CityBeat for doing the in-depth research and helping voters to make informed choices.

Suzy Perkins, La Mesa

I like your paper, though I don’t know why; I see that you have committed the crime of the century and told your readers who to vote for in the coming election. I disapprove of a paper being partisan, which I thought you should know. Why not stand beyond partisanship and just inform your readers of, what I call, “values profiles” of each candidate, and let us make our own decisions.

As a member of The Bald Eagle Political Party, the party of balance, I represent those who move among the liberal, progressive, conservative values to arrive at balanced decisions, based on all considerations in selecting political representatives, I am moved to ask you and your publisher to consider becoming The Bald Eagle Chronicle, a balanced, non-judgmental publication, and just report the facts.

Bernie Sanders? Really?

Saul Harmon Gritz, Hillcrest

I just wanted to express my appreciation and gratitude for the excellent Voters Guide [“CityBeat’s Election Endorsements,” May 23]. You covered many of the offices that other organizations overlooked in their recommendations and your explanations were perfect.

Vivian LaPaglia, Clairemont

Thanks to CityBeat for featuring various candidates and issues on the California Gubernatorial Primary Election this June 5.

Some of the categories are daunting with quite a list of candidates wanting to “join the fray” locally, in Sacramento and in DC.

Here are some facts regarding voting in this primary:

The 2017 San Diego County Workforce Snapshot (from SD Business Journal, 4/9/2018) reports that the working white population is in the minority in San Diego County, with non-white workers out-numbering them by 10 percent (868,457 to 782,898). For this reason it would seem appropriate to have our City Council as well as our Board of Supervisors, courts, school boards, etc., reflect this reality.

Also, as of 4/6/2018, the Voter Registration Report from Sacramento shows the current voter registration in San Diego County as:

• Total County Registered Eligible Voters: 74.91%

• DEMS: 36.61%

• REP: 29.36%

• NO PARTY AFFILIATION: 28.53%

• Various other parties: 5.5%

If you are not registered to vote by mail, California state law does allow you to take two paid hours off work to vote. I know, I know, with the horrific commutes these days and the polls open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.—and on a Tuesday (when we’re working)—it’s not easy, but let’s give it our best shot!

For clarity on candidates and issues, KPBS has a non-partisan voters’ guide at kpbs.org.

Let’s vote to get San Diego up-to-speed with our changing world!

Donna Shanske, Bankers Hill