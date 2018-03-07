Letters: A yuge umbrella

A YUGE UMBRELLA

Thank you, Seth, for one of the most important columns you’ve ever written, concerning gun violence [“Empty pages,” Feb. 21], good points said well. I agree that the U-T blank page statement was clever, but weak in not furthering the counterpoints to the NRA propaganda blitz. Their heart was in the right place but not their head. That space could have been used to list the carnage events and casualties in the U.S. and shown the increasing frequency. Or called out the California legislators who take funds from and support that downright evil empire. I am a gun owner, a marksman, yet have no use for that organization because I know our government has no intention of taking away a target shooter or deer hunter’s firearm. We need a buy-out program for all assault type weapons and have automatic prison time for those caught with them afterwards. Do the gun nuts really think the public can win a standoff with the most well-armed military in the world? A flimsy excuse for ownership of weapons of mass destruction is all it is.

Also, the NRA is a massive, united, well -funded and ruthless organization, as we all know. We need a “United Way” umbrella group to organize the Brady bunch, Gabby’s people and the others to be able to amass the power and influence to go head-to-head with the gun zealots, win more of the legal battles and eventually the war for the hearts and minds of the U.S. citizenship. One of the problems with the environmental movement is the plethora of well-intentioned entities all vying for financial support and not presenting enough of a united front against the short sighted and selfish money interests bent on (y)ugely compromising the health of this planet and the future of humanity. As with the gun violence problem, united we stand or divided we fail. I do hope, along with so many, that this is finally the long overdue turning point and we are able to pivot the debate to a moral, sensible and compassionate outcome. There! I feel better now, somewhat.

Brian Richard O’Brien, North Park

BLOOD DRINKING PARASITES AND HEARTLESS OGRES SHOULD RESPECT EACH OTHER

I feel compelled to comment on Dan Jacobs’ letter [Feb. 28] stating that, if we are to get any good results on this fight to eliminate school shootings, the only way to do it is to vote out all Republicans.

In your editorial [“Empty pages,” Feb. 21], you defile the name and soul of the Republican Party as a collection of evil beings worthy of annihilation. The both of you seem to want a government of a single party; can you both be in favor of a dictatorship by the self-righteous proletariat? If so, don’t pick on those who want a single party of creative people who rebel at the idea of being forced to feed, clothe and house the “professional” dependents of an overly generous society.

Mister Jacobs needs to consider that, as he likes the idea of Democrats controlling those heartless Republican ogres, it is as essential that there be Republicans fighting off the parasitic Democrats who drink the blood of those who create healthy economies.

It’s all a matter of where one is coming from as to who’s right or wrong, without there being any such thing in philosophy as right and wrong to begin with; it’s all a matter of personal values.

We need to respect each other, boys and girls! We need balance!

Saul Gritz, Hillcrest