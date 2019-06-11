Letters: AB-5 Mysteries

AB-5 MYSTERIES

Looking at AB5 [“Finishing the job,” News, May 29; “Artists pay the price,” From the Editor, June 5], a question I have is why certain licensed trades/professions in the cosmetology industry (e.g. manicurist, esthetician) do not appear eligible to apply for the “Booth Rental Permit” the new law envisions. What distinguishes hair stylists (eligible for the permit) from nail technicians? It’s a mystery to me.

Joseph S. Carmellino, Attorney at Law, Mission Valley

[Editor’s response: It’s a mystery to all of us.]

BETTER MUSIC APPRECIATION

Hello Mr. Combs,

I recently came across your great piece “Concert Resolutions to live by in 2019” [Notes from the Smoking Patio, Dec. 19, 2018]. Thank you for writing this!

I am a music teacher in the Solana Beach School District. Your article addresses an issue that I have been aware of for quite a while. I notice it when I see live music and I especially notice it in my classroom. My students are often just plain rude when I have them perform for each other. Not listening, distracting, disrupting, not applauding.

Over the years it has become a mission of mine to cultivate a better music appreciation culture in my classroom and teach my students how to be a good audience. This is right near the top of my list of priorities. After all, what is music without an audience! I want to help make San Diego a place all the best artists look forward to coming to!

So thank you for writing this list. I’m sure to refer to it in class, with your permission. Also, have you written anything else on the subject of rude San Diego audiences? Can you refer me to any other articles or writers on our local audience problem?

Thank you very much.

Andrew Simpson, Solana Beach

FRONTLINE VOICE

Dear Aaryn Belfer,

Thank you for being such a “Great Frontline Warrior” and “Frontline Responder” for all issues regarding women’s rights and freedoms!

Once again, your column in San Diego CityBeat Magazine, upfront/opinion, in the May 22, 2019 issue [“Alabama, god damn”], was spectacular! Your ideas and perspectives on all subjects of this kind, are an exact reflection of my own. Everything that I want to say, you say for me (and for that I am more grateful than you can ever possibly know). I am certain that thousands of women share my sentiments about you but do not write to you. You are a Very Courageous Voice!

A Voice that is extremely sensitive, deeply caring, concerned and committed to the upliftment of humankind. While so many others are content to simply sit on the sidelines: passive, complacent, complicit – seemingly totally self-satisfied with the status quo.

So, again, thank you for making such a committed effort to stand up on behalf of all the rest of us “fence-sitters.” Your Voice, Aaryn Belfer, is that of a truly remarkable and extraordinary woman!!!

Respectfully,

Sandra C., Coronado