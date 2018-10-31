Letters: Airtnt

AIRTNT

Thank you for the Oct. 24 issue [“Short term stupidity, part deux”]! There is one Airbnb in our neighborhood locally. The initial rental of it saw some neighbors in an uproar. After some disasters—young men behaving atrociously and who broke a very large curved living room front window during a rowdy party—the agent for this property wised up. He is now renting almost exclusively to military families or parents visiting their military-aged children who are stationed here.

I must say that the front yard has gone to seed; the owners used to pride himself on maintaining it. The agent doesn’t seem to care sadly and perhaps the owners have plans to redo it at some point? I understand they have left the U.S. and are residing in Central America almost permanently. The renters here are inconspicuous now and seem to be long term.

As to comments and columns about regional elections [“Spookytown,” Oct. 24], I am amazed that Duncan Hunter has the nerve to set foot outside his home. A grand jury spent a lot of time and energy on him; I believe they have ample facts to convict, but that is in the future. However, it won’t be the first time someone may be elected who is an outright crook… check out the White House’s current occupant.

Dianne Obeso, University Heights

RISE AND VOTE

As a life-long registered voter it is my hope that the citizens of the United States will make the effort to vote in what many consider to be perhaps the most important election in the history of this country. Just as with my fellow countrypersons, I am not satisfied with the direction our nation is going specifically when it comes to healthcare (pre-existing conditions), the economy (stagnant wages), immigration (bias), education (teacher pensions) and gun regulations (AR-15 and bump stocks).

We as a society have also seen a rise in sexual harassment and abuse, as well as hate of African-Americans, Hispanics and Jews. Frankly, this election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better.

Members of the Republican Party, you have had plenty of time to help the American people and have failed them by your own choosing. The one thing that trumps capitalism and political correctness in the United States is the right to have one’s voice heard. This is the foundation of which our democracy is built on.

Accordingly, let the call go forth among all citizens of this country that as brothers and sisters of democracy, voting is a start to dealing with every trial and tribulation you may encounter during the crisis facing this nation. To the people of the United States, the trumpet of freedom beckons you to exercise your suffrage and ensure your vote to preserve your sacred freedoms, promote your children’s future and retain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.

My fellow Americans, the hour of your redemption is at hand. As you, the rightful citizens move forward to reclaim your country, rise and vote! In the memory of those who died fighting for everyone’s rights, rise and vote! To restrain the excesses of the current occupants in the White House, rise and vote! Let no one continue to fear. Let every person be strong and push on for their freedom. Rise and vote!

Never let it be said that this was the time when the tide ran out on the United States, but rather was the time when the tide came in to restore justice and fairness.

Rise and vote!

Joe Bialek, Cleveland, Ohio